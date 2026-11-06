Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

NJ voters approved school construction projects totaling nearly $300 million. (Canva/Bordentown Schools/Collingswood Sschools/TSQ illustration) NJ voters approved school construction projects totaling nearly $300 million. (Canva/Bordentown Schools/Collingswood Sschools/TSQ illustration)

NJ voters approved school construction projects totaling nearly $300 million, with some homeowners facing hundreds more in annual property taxes.

️ Collingswood rejected a school tax increase that would have cost the average homeowner $1,324 a year.

All 13 districts with construction referendums won approval, but voters split on permanent increases for school operations.

New Jersey homeowners are already struggling with the highest property taxes in America. However, that did not stop some voters from approving nearly $300 million in school construction projects on Election Day.

In fact, voters approved construction borrowing in all 13 New Jersey school districts that put proposals on Tuesday's ballot.

Yet, in some communities, voters rejected requests to permanently increase school taxes to pay for everyday operating expenses.

The results reveal an interesting divide in how New Jersey residents are responding to the growing cost of public education and what seems like an annual 'ask' for even more money.

For homeowners in communities that approved borrowing, the real question is how much more they'll pay.

Click the link above to see which towns approved referendums, and how much more homeowners will pay.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill at the MVC center in Trenton on June 4, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) Gov. Mikie Sherrill at the MVC center in Trenton on June 4, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva)

New Jersey REAL ID appointment waits have plunged from 73 days in January to just three days.

MVC changes include accepting digital proof of residency, faster document checks and expanded appointment availability.

With holiday travel approaching, residents can get a REAL ID for $35, with cards typically arriving within two weeks.

TRENTON — Some good news for New Jersey residents looking to get a REAL ID before the holiday travel rush.

The NJ MVC has announced that the average wait for a REAL ID appointment has plummeted from 73 days in January to just three days now---a 96% improvement rate.

Three key changes made the difference.

Accepting Digital Proof of Residency – Residents can now use electronic bank statements, utility statements, pay stubs, and other digital documents instead of paper ones, making it easier to prove residency. This simple change has cut failed transactions and repeat customer visits in half at agencies statewide, the MVC said.

Streamlined document verification – Faster verification procedures with expanded document options maintain security and integrity while reducing transaction times.

Expanded service capacity – The streamlined operations enabled the NJMVC to add more appointments systemwide and expand REAL ID services to seven more agencies in 2026.

Through these targeted operational changes, the NJMVC has managed to dramatically reduce wait times.

NJ Powerball sign in a store (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) NJ Powerball sign in a store

One Powerball ticket matched all six numbers to win an $847 million jackpot

The New Jersey Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Montvale.

State law allows the winner to keep their identity private

Someone in New Jersey is now holding a Powerball ticket worth $847 million, but who has it remains a mystery.

The multi-state lottery had gone 35 drawings without a jackpot winner before Wednesday night's drawing produced the $847 million jackpot, or $363.1 million in cash before taxes. It is the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers drawn were white balls 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The NJ Lottery said the ticket was sold at Wegman's in Montvale. The store received a $30,000 bonus check during a press conference at the store on Thursday.

The last Powerball jackpot won in New Jersey was in June 2024. It was worth $223 million.

Although we know where this latest winning ticket was sold, we may never know who bought it. In New Jersey, you have the option of remaining anonymous after claiming your prize.

Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban has offered to help NJ attack soaring public-worker health costs. (Getty images/Mid-Jersey News with permission/TSQ illustration) Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban has offered to help NJ attack soaring public-worker health costs. (Getty images/Mid-Jersey News with permission/TSQ illustration)

Mark Cuban says New Jersey could save on prescriptions by cutting out pharmacy benefit managers.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill welcomed Cuban’s input as the state looks to rein in public worker health costs.

The state’s actuary points to expensive specialty drugs as a major driver of rising premiums.

Mark Cuban has a pitch for New Jersey as public worker health premiums climb. The billionaire behind Cost Plus Drugs says the state could save money by cutting out pharmacy benefit managers, the companies that administer prescription drug benefits for health plans. Gov. Mikie Sherrill previously welcomed Cuban’s input after he volunteered to help the state tackle rising costs.

The stakes are especially high for local public workers. Their health plan premiums are projected to rise an average of 22% in 2027, compared with 13.3% for state employees and retirees. Cuban’s company sells discounted generics, while the state’s actuary has singled out expensive specialty drugs as a major driver of premium increases. How much New Jersey could save will depend in part on whether it can bring down the cost of those drugs.

Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Turnpike Extension Bridge. (Google Maps) Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Turnpike Extension Bridge. (Google Maps)

Gov. Mikie Sherrill broke ground in Bayonne on the $6.8 billion Newark Bay Bridge replacement project.

A new cable-stayed span will replace the roughly 70-year-old Turnpike crossing.

The Turnpike Authority expects the new bridge to open in 2031. The old span will then come down.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill broke ground Thursday in Bayonne on a $6.8 billion project to replace the Newark Bay Bridge on the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The roughly 70-year-old crossing needs frequent repairs, according to the Turnpike Authority. Its replacement will be a cable-stayed bridge, similar in design to the Goethals Bridge. newjersey.news12.com

Work is already underway on two trestles that will support the new crossing. The Turnpike Authority expects drivers to start using the new span in 2031, with demolition of the old bridge to follow. The replacement is part of a broader effort to improve safety and reliability on the Turnpike extension.

Famous NJ Hot Dog Spot Used as Filming Location Sydney Sweeney Movie What was being filmed at Rutt’s Hut? Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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