✈️ A standard NJ driver’s license still works behind the wheel, but TSA won’t accept it as your ID for a domestic flight.

✈️ A U.S. passport book, passport card or certain other IDs can get you through the TSA ID check without a REAL ID upgrade.

💳 Show up without an accepted ID and you can pay $45 for TSA to try to verify your identity. Getting through is still up to TSA.

The wait for a REAL ID appointment is getting shorter in New Jersey. Before you grab a spot at the Motor Vehicle Commission, check what’s already in your wallet. If you have a valid U.S. passport book or passport card, you already have an ID TSA accepts for a flight out of Newark, Atlantic City or anywhere else in the country.

What is a New Jersey REAL ID?

It’s a state-issued driver’s license or non-driver ID that meets federal security standards designed to cut down on fraudulent identification. In New Jersey, look for a star in the upper right corner. If you have a valid standard New Jersey driver’s license, you can keep using it to drive. The upgrade is optional.

(NJ MVC/Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission vehicle

What ID can you use to fly?

Since May 7, 2025, TSA has stopped accepting standard state licenses and IDs at airport checkpoints. For domestic flights, adults 18 and older can show a REAL ID or another credential on TSA’s list. That includes a Global Entry card, a U.S. military ID, a permanent resident card or a foreign government-issued passport. A temporary driver’s license won’t work.

Here’s one distinction worth knowing before you pack: A U.S. passport card works for a domestic flight. For an international flight, U.S. citizens need the passport book. A REAL ID license can’t take its place.

Which IDs work for driving and flying? ID Drive in NJ U.S. domestic flight International flight Standard NJ driver’s license Yes No No NJ REAL ID driver’s license Yes Yes No NJ REAL ID non-driver card No Yes No U.S. passport book No Yes Yes U.S. passport card No Yes No Global Entry card or U.S. military ID No Yes No, for ordinary civilian travel

And if you get to the airport without an acceptable ID? TSA ConfirmID costs $45. That buys you an attempt to verify your identity. If TSA can’t verify who you are, you won’t get through the checkpoint. TSA generally doesn’t require ID for children under 18 on domestic flights, though airlines may have their own rules.

Do you need a NJ REAL ID? (NJ MVC) Do you need a NJ REAL ID?

Do you need REAL ID for federal buildings or everyday errands?

Some federal facilities require visitors to show a REAL ID, a passport or another credential the facility accepts. Check the building’s rules before you go. TSA’s list tells you what works at the airport. The building sets its own entry requirements.

You don’t need the star to vote in New Jersey or to apply for or receive federal benefits such as Social Security.

So, if your standard license is doing everything you need it to do and you already carry a passport when you fly, you can skip the MVC upgrade.

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