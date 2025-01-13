Famous NJ hot dog spot used as filming location for Sydney Sweeney movie
Pretty much everyone in north and central New Jersey has heard of Rutt’s Hut, at this point it’s an icon. For years people have raved about how great their hot dogs, excuse me, their “rippers” are.
Soon, the Clifton hot dog joint will be seen on the big screen, as it was closed on Jan. 9 so it could be used as a filming location for an upcoming movie starring Sydney Sweeney.
Rutt’s Hut apologized for “any inconvenience and hungry bellies” the closure caused on their Instagram.
What was being filmed at Rutt’s Hut?
According to an interview with NorthJersey.com, one of the family members that owns Rutt’s Hut said there were about 100 cast and crew members on set for a roughly 12 hour shoot for “The Housemaid.”
Filming was done at the front counter, in the dining room, and in the parking lot. In that same interview, it was said that “regular customers will ‘automatically know right away’ where the scenes were shot.
Side note: Rutt’s Hut was also used as a setting in “A Complete Unknown,” the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. It’s becoming quite a movie star!
According to IMdB, the plot of “The Housemaid” “follows a struggling woman who is happy to start over as a housemaid for an affluent, elite couple.”
In addition to Sweeney, “The Housemaid,” directed by Paul Feig, also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. This made for a homecoming for Sklenar who was born and raised in north Jersey before moving to California to pursue a film career.
The movie is expected to come out later this year, so be sure to look for Rutt Hut’s iconic neon sign!
LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.