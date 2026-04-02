Massive tulip festival is going on now in New Jersey
You might have noticed the gorgeous weather we’ve had the past few days in New Jersey; it feels like spring has officially sprung!
That means it’s time to go outside, enjoy the sun, and check out the beautiful flowers that are blooming this season.
A great place to do that is right in Gloucester County.
🌷Dalton Farms🌷
Nestled in Swedesboro is a family-owned and operated farm that has picturesque flowers for you to check out this spring.
Keeping the Garden State gorgeous since 1790, Dalton Farms offers New Jerseyans the chance to spend their day walking among beautiful scenery.
The good news? Their Tri State Tulip Festival is happening now through April 24.
Tri State Tulip Festival at Dalton Farms
Open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., customers are welcome to wander the fields, pick their own blooms, and, in general, just enjoy the good vibes.
The facility has more than 35 acres of blooms with over 1.2 million tulips, 400,000 daffodils, and 200 varieties of spring color.
Stroll through the flowers, take some Instagram-worthy pics, and soak in the magic of spring while it lasts.
This will be their 7th U-Pick Tulip Season
Dive into fields of vibrant tulips and daffodils and pick your own! Enjoy live music, food vendors, and a beer garden on weekends.
It should be noted that this Easter weekend, the beer garden will not be open.
Read More: Experience spring at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge
Dalton Farms is located at 660 Oak Grove Rd in Swedesboro, NJ.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.