There are grand openings… and then there are free cake for a year grand openings.

South Jersey just got the latter.

A new Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened up in Millville, right in front of the Cumberland Crossing shopping center, and they’re not exactly easing into the neighborhood quietly.

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The owner, Hansraj Agrawal, says the welcome has already been strong, and judging by what they’re giving away, the feeling is about to get even sweeter. (See what I did there?)

Let’s cut right to it. According to a press release, on Saturday, May 16, at 9 a.m., the first 250 adults through the door score a “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch card. That’s one personal-sized cake every month for 12 months at the Millville location. Free cake for a year? You’ll take it!

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And that’s just one day.

The whole weekend is loaded. There’s an official ribbon cutting the day before, on Friday at 5 p.m., with Mayor Dan Dixon and a lineup of local and state officials doing the ceremonial scissors thing. Because Jet, what would an official ribbon-cutting be without a bunch of officials?

Community Appreciation Days run Friday through Sunday, knocking 20% off for teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, military, and city employees.

Then Sunday? Free Confetti Bundtlets for adults while supplies last, up to 300 of them.

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If you’ve never been, Nothing Bundt Cakes isn’t some pop-up operation.

Founded in 1997 in Dallas, it’s grown into the largest specialty cake company in the country, now topping 600 locations across the U.S. and more in Canada. They’ve built a reputation on fresh ingredients, deliciousness, and a fun menu.

They’ve been opening rapidly across New Jersey with other locations now in Howell, Toms River, Princeton, Shrewsbury, Hamilton, Mount Laurel, North Brunswick, Middletown, Marlton, Cherry Hill, South Plainfield, Woodbridge, and Flemington.

If your town wasn’t mentioned, I bet you’re feeling a little FOMO aren’tchya?

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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