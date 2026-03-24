It began as a tale of two friends, Debbie and Dena. That tale keeps growing bigger.

Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz are two friends who always loved baking for friends and family. They were told by many people that their cakes were amazing, delicious, and unlike anything else they’d tasted. So they joined forces in a business in 1997.

That business, Nothing Bundt Cakes (see what they did there?), had grown to over 600 locations nationwide. They already have well over a dozen locations in New Jersey and are opening more. More on that in a moment.

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Specialty cakes

What’s different about them? They’re, well, all about that Bundt. Regular-size Bundt cakes, a cake for two called a Bundlet, and Bundtinis, basically like cupcakes but mini Bundts. It’s their unique recipe and flavors that have made them all the rage.

Flavors like red velvet, confetti, snickerdoodle, white chocolate raspberry and many others.

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The future

Now it’s been announced there five more Nothing Bundt Cakes locations opening this year in the Garden State. According to nj.com, a location in Millville is set to open on March 27 at 2229 North Second St.

Then, coming on April 17, is a location in Ramsey, which will be at 25 Interstate Shopping Center.

Newton is getting one. We know that will be at 13 Hampton House Road, but we don’t know when. No opening date announced yet.

It doesn’t stop there. The current owner of locations in Toms River and Howell is planning to open two more shops in Manasquan and Wall sometime this summer.

Success never tasted so sweet!