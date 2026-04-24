Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Friday, April 24, 2026

Amanda Pulver and her dog, Dunkin (L) were both killed by Anthony Garvin (R) who heads to prison (Jordan Delorimier via GoFundMe, Google Maps, WCPO, Berks County PA) Amanda Pulver and her dog, Dunkin (L) were both killed by Anthony Garvin (R) who heads to prison (Jordan Delorimier via GoFundMe, Google Maps, WCPO, Berks County PA) loading...

A 36-year-old Morris County man who admitted to shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman and her puppy is sent to prison for decades.

Anthony Garvin, of Netcong, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a crime and third-degree animal cruelty causing death in the killings of Amanda Pulver and her rescue dog, Dunkin.

On June 27, 2024 after 8 a.m., Independence Township Police responded to the Pulver home along Alphano Road.

Officers found that Amanda had been shot once in the right thigh, causing her death. The puppy was shot several times and had to be euthanized, police said.

Garvin knew the victim — police declined to provide any other details.

He was arrested that same day, roughly 80 miles away in Pennsylvania, in the town of Wyomissing. On Tuesday, Garvin was sentenced, under a plea agreement, in Warren County Superior Court to 37 years on the charge of murder.

Somerset teen arrested and charged with creating and sharing AI generated nudes of fellow classmates (Canva) Somerset teen arrested and charged with creating and sharing AI generated nudes of fellow classmates (Canva) loading...

⬛ NJ teen busted for creating AI-generated nudes of fellow classmates

MONTGOMERY — A Somerset County teenager has been arrested and charged after creating and sharing artificial intelligence (AI) generated nude images of fellow students, New Jersey State Police have confirmed.

Detectives took the 17-year-old boy into custody on St. Patrick’s Day following a search of a home in Montgomery Township. Details are still few. According to NJ.com, the Montgomery Board of Education and the Schools Superintendent released a joint statement acknowledging parents’ concerns, but said they could not discuss individual students, confirm details of the case, or provide any updates, citing privacy laws regarding students.

The teen was charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and cyber harassment.

Millville man gets 60 years prison for mom of 3 murder - Edwin Ramos-Rosado gets 60 years for the murder of Jamy Garcia in Millville (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Jamy Garcia via Facebook,Google Maps) loading...

MILLVILLE — A 42-year-old city resident will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal killing of a mother of three children.

On Wednesday, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, of Millville, was sentenced to 60 years for the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Ramy Garcia in the yard of their home on North 4th Street.

Witnesses told Millville police that on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2022, the couple struggled over an illegal handgun that belonged to Ramos-Rosado — before he ultimately shot the victim in the head, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Following a trial this past winter, Ramos-Rosado was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses.

Robert Dean Irelan (NJSP via Facebook) Robert Dean Irelan (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

New Jersey State Police need the public’s help with a Salem County cold case homicide investigation dating back to the 1970s.

On June 2, 1979, the body of an unidentified man was found in a shallow grave off a dirt road in a wooded area near Jericho Road in Quinton Township.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head, and police estimated the time of death was during the winter of 1978-1979.

The case went cold until nearly 50 years later, when in March 2023, the victim was identified as Robert Dean Irelan, who had lived in Pleasantville and was known to have spent time in Atlantic City.

Now, State Police is asking anyone with information or who may have known Irelan to contact them.

PSEG Salem Nuclear Power Plant loading...

PSEG Salem Nuclear Power Plant in Lower Alloways Creek, N.J. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen)

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — The Salem County nuclear plants that provide 40% of the state's electricity have another gift to give.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill cleared the way for New Jersey to build new nuclear plants. Generating stations could take a decade to build and get online. Last year, then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on exploring new nuclear technology, including small modular reactors that could be built faster.

Now, starting this year, PSEG’s Salem nuclear generating station will produce a chemical element vital for the medical field. It's the first time that pressurized water nuclear reactors will make the synthetic isotope on a commercial scale in the United States.

Cobalt-60 is used to sterilize more than 16 billion single-use medical devices in the U.S. each year, including syringes, surgical gloves, catheters, and heart valves. It's also used in radiation therapy to treat cancer.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt