🚨 Gloucester Township police officer faces multiple charges

🚨 Investigators said child sexual abuse materials were found in Verizon Cloud account

🚨 Officer served in NJ Army National Guard

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — A Camden County police officer who co-owns a company that promotes beekeeping was charged with taking video of a child in the bathroom, according to court documents in the case.

The investigation into Gloucester Township police officer Randy Pearce, who lives in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County, began in April with a tip to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said an initial investigation found video from three different occasions stored in Pearce's Verizon Cloud account.

Pearce was arrested Friday on two separate child endangerment charges. He is being held at the Salem County Jail.

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Officer's background and law enforcement career

Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer told 6 ABC Action News that the township is aware of the arrests but could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Pearce told American Farm, in an interview published on June 1, that he served for 20 years in the New Jersey Army National Guard and is a graduate of Timber Creek Regional High School in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township.

He became a Gloucester Township police officer in 2015.

He opened Swazey Farms in Lower Alloways Creek in 2015 with business partner Josue Feliciano. The 6.2-acre farm has 25 bee colonies and another 75 colonies at other locations where they educate the public about bees and harvest their honey, Pearce said in the American Farm interview.

The status of the farm is not clear. It has removed its website and social media.

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