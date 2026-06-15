🔥A discarded cigarette ignited debris beneath the Seaside Heights boardwalk

🔥Firefighters arrived within 2 minutes and stopped the fire before it could spread

🔥The fire started one block from where the devastating 2013 boardwalk fire began

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A lit cigarette caused a near-disaster at a Jersey Shore boardwalk Sunday afternoon.

Seaside Height Fire Chief Tim Farrell told New Jersey 101.5 the cigarette was dropped onto the ramp at Dupont Avenue leading to the boardwalk that fell between the boards igniting the debris underneath. The smoke and flames got the attention of one of the business owners who dialed 911.

"We had a crew at the firehouse. Luckily we got there within two minutes, opened up underneath of the boardwalk, made entry with a line and were able to soak everything down before the wind pushed it anywhere," Farrell said. "We were able to stop it very quickly but if we couldn't something like that could turn out to be a disaster."

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Fire broke out near site of devastating 2013 boardwalk blaze

Farrell said there is a lot of debris that blows underneath the boardwalk from both the street side and beach side. The pilings that support the boardwalk are very dry.

Winds were blowing out of the south at about 15-20 mph Sunday afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Farrell said firefighters barely returned to the firehouse when hot coals put in a garbage can caused a fire. Grilling on the beach and fires are not permitted.

Sunday's fire was a block from where the 2013 boardwalk fire ignited on Porter Avenue. It damaged approximately 50 businesses in Seaside Heights and all 32 businesses in Seaside Park. The Funtown Pier collapsed and the 100-year-old carousel was destroyed by flames.

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Firefighters battle a blaze in a building on the Seaside Park boardwalk on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, in Seaside Park (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Firefighters battle a blaze in a building on the Seaside Park boardwalk on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, in Seaside Park, N.J.

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