🔴 Salem nuclear plants now powering both homes and medical supply chains.

🔴 New Cobalt-60 production could impact cancer treatment and medical device safety.

🔴 The U.S. aims to cut reliance on foreign radioactive isotope sources.

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — The Salem County nuclear plants that provide 40% of the state's electricity have another gift to give.

Nuclear renaissance in New Jersey drives new energy strategy

It's another sign of the nuclear renaissance taking shape in New Jersey, brought on by pressure to increase energy production to lower electricity costs.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill cleared the way for New Jersey to build new nuclear plants. Generating stations could take a decade to build and get online. Last year, then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on exploring new nuclear technology, including small modular reactors that could be built faster.

The Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating stations in Lower Alloways Creek (PSE&G) The Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating stations in Lower Alloways Creek (PSE&G) loading...

Salem nuclear plant begins Cobalt-60 production for healthcare

Now, starting this year, PSEG’s Salem nuclear generating station will produce a chemical element vital for the medical field. It's the first time that pressurized water nuclear reactors will make the synthetic isotope on a commercial scale in the United States.

Cobalt-60 is used to sterilize more than 16 billion single-use medical devices in the U.S. each year, including syringes, surgical gloves, catheters, and heart valves. It's also used in radiation therapy to treat cancer.

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The Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations at night (PSEG) The Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations at night (PSEG) loading...

Reducing U.S. reliance on foreign Cobalt-60 supply

PSEG has installed Westinghouse Cobalt Burnable Absorbers in Salem Generating Station Unit 1 and Unit 2, according to a letter sent to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. These COBA inserts enable plants to produce Cobalt-60 at an industrial scale passively. The work will be done by members of IBEW Local 94.

“Producing Cobalt-60 at the Salem nuclear generating station while providing safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity showcases innovative opportunities for nuclear energy and an important new role in strengthening global healthcare," said Charles McFeaters, President and Chief Nuclear Officer at PSEG Nuclear.

Domestic production of Cobalt-60 will also help wean the country off foreign sources to get the isotope. According to Westinghouse, Russia supplies 20-50% of the U.S.'s Cobalt-60 supply.

The isotope generated at the Salem nuclear plant will be supplied to Nordion, a Canadian company that produces medical equipment using Cobalt-60. If the project works as intended, Salem will be the roadmap for other nuclear plants to start producing Cobalt-60 in the coming years.

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Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5