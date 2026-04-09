Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Smoke rises following several Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Smoke rises following several Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) loading...

Semiofficial news agencies in Iran published a chart Thursday suggesting the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war, a likely pressure tactic as Iran, Israel and the United States are now in an uneasy, two-week ceasefire ahead of possible negotiations in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in unusually strong language, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds Wednesday after the ceasefire was announced, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

Israel has said the ceasefire agreement does not extend to its war in Lebanon with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, although Iran and mediator Pakistan said it does. Sirens sounded in northern Israel early Thursday as Hezbollah claimed it was attacking with rocket fire.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again Wednesday in response to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Richard Tabor Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Richard Tabor (Tabor for Senate) loading...

☑️NJ State Police trooper and GOP Senate candidate suspended without pay

☑️Internal investigation underway, but State Police not disclosing details

☑️Suspension adds new drama to race for seat held by Cory Booker

A New Jersey State Police trooper running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary for the seat currently held by Cory Booker has been suspended.

New Jersey 101.5 learned Wednesday afternoon that Richard Tabor was suspended without pay by the State Police. Tabor did not have a comment about the suspension when reached via telephone and said he would post a response on his social media.

Tabor posted a video stating he was suspended by State Police because of his Senate run and blamed Democrats for being behind the decision.

"I basically got told because I decided to run for U.S. Senate, they want to suspend me from work for running. This is clearly a shot at me by the Democratic Party that runs the state of New Jersey because they do not want me to go against Cory Booker. They are threatened by me, they are afraid and they wanted to suspend me so that I will stop running for the people," Tabor said in his statement. "But I got news for you guys. I'm not gonna stop running. This year we're gonna get a win for the people."

Pete Stilianessis, a former president of the New Jersey State Troopers Non-Commissioned Officers Association, said that an active trooper cannot run for political office.

"Could you take a leave of absence and do it? Yes, you could. Could you resign and do it? Yes, you could. But you can't stay as a sworn member and run for office," Stilianessis said, stressing that he was speaking as a private citizen and not representing the NCO or State Police.

Camden County teacher arrested for sex assault of teen student - Jason Howe accused of having sex with teen student Sterling High Camden County (Jason Howe via LinkedIn, Google Maps) loading...

🚨 Camden County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

🎓 Alleged relationship involved teen student under 18

⚖️ School suspends teacher as criminal case moves forward

A Camden County science teacher was arrested after a student told police about a sexual assault.

Jason D. Howe, 26, of Runnemede, is charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Friday, local police notified the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit that a female student, at least 16 but younger than 18, reported having a sexual relationship with a teacher.

Detectives found that Howe and the victim had sexual intercourse at his apartment in Runnemede in March.

Howe was taken into custody on April 3. He was being held at the Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing next week.

Howe was a chemistry teacher at Sterling High School in Somerdale. The school serves about 839 students in grades 9-12.

He also coached cross country for boys and girls and freshman boys basketball, and was an assistant coach for girls' spring track.

The school district has suspended him and banned him from school property.

Jones Road Wildfire The Jones Road Wildfire burns in Ocean County in 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

🚒 Over 200 wildfires have already sparked in New Jersey as dry conditions fuel concern statewide.

🚒 Fears of a repeat of 2025’s catastrophic Jones Road Fire in Ocean County.

🚒 1.3M residents in drought zones as experts warn peak wildfire season is underway.

Over 200 wildfires have spread across New Jersey this spring, and firefighters expect to deal with hundreds more.

The state is concerningly dry despite this winter's historic snowstorms and last week's rain. Around 1.3 million New Jerseyans live in areas experiencing moderate drought. All of New Jersey is at least abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

These conditions are perfect for wildfires, which don't need intense summer heat to spread. Peak wildfire season in New Jersey runs through mid-May.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature will have the final say on what this spring fire season will hold. With the limited rain in the forecast for the next couple weeks, we are expecting to be busy," said State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly.

There's plenty of time for sparks to fly, but this year has seen less activity so far compared to the same period in 2025.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed legialtion that clears the way for a new nuclear power plant to be built in New Jersey. (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed legialtion that clears the way for a new nuclear power plant to be built in New Jersey. (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) loading...

The affordable energy agenda Gov. Mikie Sherrill ran on as a candidate included the expansion of electric generating capacity through a variety of sources, including natural gas and nuclear power.

However, the legislation she signed on Wednesday could take a decade or more to have an impact.

New nuclear power plants are costly and can take years to be built and brought on-line.

In the short term, Sherrill is hoping solar energy and battery storage will ease the current supply crisis that is pushing electric rates ever higher.

With Sherrill at the bill signing at the Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Salem County was PSEG CEO Ralph LaRossa. He said his company is prepared to help build a new reactor in the long term, but, "In the short term, we're going to be getting the wires ready all throughout the state for the solar and batteries that are so needed."

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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