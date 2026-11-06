With the kids off from school today for the New Jersey Teachers Convention, if you're looking for something fun to do with the family, I have a great recommendation! This one comes from a listener, and I'm so excited to pass it along.

After a long stretch of beautiful fall weather here in the Garden State, today's overcast skies and rain, make it the perfect day to do something indoors, and this is something fun the entire family can enjoy!

Slick City in Manalapan Keeps Kids Busy on a Wet Day Off

So instead of just sitting around all day, take a drive to Manalapan and check out the NEW Slick City Action Park, an indoor playground with 20+ foot tall slides!

Grab the family and make a day out of it! Here's what Jess in South Plainfield said about her resent visit...

I took my 6 year old and 10 year old girls to a new slide park in Manalapan, it’s called Slick City, they had a BLAST!!! I bought the 90 minute session and they wished I bought the 2 hour one, the adults can slide too, we had the best day!



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READ MORE: Holiday fun in New Jersey! See Santa trade in his sleigh for scuba gear as Christmas Underwater returns at Adventure Aquarium

Manalapan's New Slide Park

Check out these HUGE slides. The Rush, Mega Launch, Big Wave, the Junior Jungle, Freestyle Air Court, and so much more.



View this profile on Instagram Slick City Manalapan, NJ (@slickcitymanalapannj) • Instagram photos and videos

Slick City Action Park is located at 150 Woodward Road in Manalapan from 10am to 10pm. From pricing and more information, click HERE.

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