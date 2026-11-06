🌧️Parts of the Jersey Shore received around 4 inches of rain Friday morning

🌧️Flooding and power outages hit communities across Monmouth and Ocean counties

🌧️A fallen utility pole temporarily disrupted NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service

Parts of the Jersey Shore went from nearly two-and-a-half weeks without rain to a soaking storm Friday morning, with some communities receiving around 4 inches of rain.

A line of thunderstorms moved across New Jersey around dawn, bringing intense lightning, thunder and flooding to parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, according to National Weather Service observations.

Spring Lake Heights, Manasquan, Mantoloking and Point Pleasant Beach were among the communities that received around 4 inches of rain.

Comments on the National Weather Service Mount Holly office Facebook page said the storms were accompanied by intense lightning and thunder. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office warned about flooding conditions throughout the county.

"There was no particular reason for the soaking, other than we had a passing storm system and plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to work with," Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "The rainfall and runoff will temporarily fill up waterways and keep plants happy."

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High water on Route 37 at Center Street in Lakehurst Fri., Nov. 6, 2026 (Tri-County Scanner News) High water on Route 37 at Center Street in Lakehurst Fri., Nov. 6, 2026

Heavy rain disrupts NJ Transit and knocks out power

The rain brought down a tree onto the North Jersey Coast Line, causing a temporary suspension of service.

Around 5,000 JCP&L customers had no power Friday morning, but that number fell quickly as the rain tapered off.

Zarrow said that while no place in New Jersey is considered to be in a drought, the storms did help alleviate concerns about "flash droughts," in which conditions develop quickly over the course of a few days or weeks.

"There is more rain to come Friday, with rain intensity easing back through the afternoon. Another stretch of mainly dry weather will carry through this weekend and early next week," Zarrow said.

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