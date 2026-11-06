🍂 Spend Thanksgiving surrounded by cats at a unique New Jersey holiday event.

🐈 Meet 140 rescued cats, including special-needs and senior felines, at an East Amwell sanctuary.

🎁 Enjoy kitten cuddles, festive refreshments and a pop-up gift shop while helping cats in need.

EAST AMWELL — We spend the holidays with family and friends, right? Well, this year, how would you like to spend Thanksgiving with cats?

On Saturday, November 21, from noon to 4 p.m., it’s the 8th annual “Thanksgiving with the Cats” at Tabby’s Place: A Cat Sanctuary, 1100 Route 202, Ringoes.

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Tabby's Place in Ringoes, NJ (Tabby's Place) Tabby's Place in Ringoes, NJ (Tabby's Place)

Thanksgiving with 140 rescued cats in New Jersey

Give thanks and kick off the holiday season with the cats of Tabby’s Place, a sanctuary that cares for cats with medical conditions and disabilities, from heart disease to diabetes to cancer.

Currently, there are 140 feline residents at Tabby’s Place, each of whom was rescued from a hopeless situation.

Cats like Willow, born paraplegic, and Baby, a senior with diabetes, once had nowhere to turn. But at Tabby’s Place, they are surrounded by love.

Parsley is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place) Parsley is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place)

Kitten cuddles, festive treats and a special Thanksgiving meal

“Thanksgiving with the Cats” will feature festive refreshments, free tours, oodles of kitten cuddles, a one-of-a-kind pop-up gift shop, and opportunities to even hand-feed the cats a special Thanksgiving meal.

While the event is free to attend, Tabby’s Place asks that attendees bring a donation with them (along with their love).

Violet is the 5,000th cat rescued by Tabby's Place in Ringoes (Tabby's Place) Violet is the 5,000th cat rescued by Tabby's Place in Ringoes (Tabby's Place)

How to help Tabby’s Place and its rescued cats

The cat sanctuary is in need of non-clumping litter, dry and canned cat food (any variety), gift cards to Amazon and Chewy, cat toys, cat treats, Squeeze Ups and Churu treats, and pet food and supplies for Perry’s Pantry.

Please check out their Amazon wish list for more.

Donations of all kinds are welcome. Supporters can give online or mail a check to Tabby’s Place. All donations received by Dec. 31 will be matched.

Also, this holiday season, think about sponsoring a cat. Support their care and receive monthly updates and photos of your special feline friend.

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