One thing New Jersey is very good at is marriage, and that is backed up by recent scientific data.

Here's What The Data Says About New Jersey Marriages

Let's start our New Jersey marriage conversation by looking at the scientific data that suggests that Garden State marriages have a better chance than marriages in most other states.

A Bowling Green State University study looked at divorce rates across the country and discovered that the rate in New Jersey was among the lowest in the nation.

Photo by Asdrubal luna on Unsplash Photo by Asdrubal luna on Unsplash

To be more precise, the Garden State had the 4th lowest divorce rate in America based on the number of women per 1000 divorcing in the past year.

Why Does New Jersey Have A Low Divorce Rate?

There is a lot of financial pressure and tension in the Garden State, and finances are a top cause for divorce, so how do New Jersey couples keep it together?

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I have a theory about that, and it has to do with the way New Jersey residents have learned to communicate.

Photo by Khamkéo on Unsplash Photo by Khamkéo on Unsplash

We have the habit of speaking our mind in the Garden State, sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse. But I think that might be the key to our marriage success. Spouses always know what the other is thinking.

Is New Jersey's Marriage Success Due To Excellent Communication Skills?

While on the surface, that may not seem like a good thing. In the long run, it probably is. At least we all know where we stand.

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Of course, I have exactly zero data to back my claim up, but it does seem like it could be a thing. Or maybe it's just cheaper to stay married in New Jersey.

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