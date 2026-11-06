If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this holiday season, put Adventure Aquarium on your list of places to visit.

It's the Return of Christmas Underwater

Don't miss this exciting seasonal underwater display and get this...Santa is trading in his sleigh for some scuba gear. Yes!! Santa is also a great swimmer!! See Santa underwater with the sea turtles, stingrays and sharks in Ocean Realm as Christmas Underwater returns at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Adventure Aquarium - Christmas Underwater Adventure Aquarium - Christmas Underwater

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And that's not all!

Adventure Aquarium is also home to the worlds largest underwater Christmas tree. Get into the holiday spirit as the halls are decorated all things festive, with garlands, trees, snowflakes, photo moments, and so much more, throughout the aquarium.

Watch the kids faces light up with they see Santa waving to them from underwater, as the aquarium is transformed into a winter wonderland.

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Adventure Aquarium - Christmas Underwater Adventure Aquarium - Christmas Underwater

Holiday Fun Underwater with the Kids at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

The countdown is on! Christmas Underwater is available with general admission and runs November 20th through December 24th, so get ready to enjoy this magical display right here in New Jersey.

Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, and is home to thousands of aquatic species. To learn more, and to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow