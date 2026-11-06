The North Carolina-born restaurant chain, Bojangles, which specializes in delectable Southern chicken, biscuits, and iced tea, has opened its fourth location in the Garden State.

Though they’ve been around since the late ‘70s, it wasn’t until 2025 that they opened in the great Garden State, first setting up shop in Piscataway followed by Vineland and Morganville.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

The newest Bojangles is at 726 Route 35 in Neptune, NJ.

It just opened this week, so I hope Monmouth County residents have an appetite because ‘it’s Bo time!’

Bojangles is best known for their crispy or grilled chicken sandwiches, biscuit combos, chicken tenders, all day breakfast meals, and salads.

There are many sauces to choose from including creamy Buffalo, honey mustard, BBQ, peach honey pepper, house-made ranch, jalapeño ranch, and Bo’s special sauce.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

Plus, we can’t ignore the sides. They offer fixins such as Bo fries, dirty rice, Mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, and beans.

And, what would a traditional southern comfort meal be if there wasn’t their ‘Legendary’ iced sweet tea or ‘Premium’ lemonade? Or you could always wash your meal down with a regular soda, iced coffee, or a milkshake.

Bojangles has a total of around 800 locations in 17 states with plans to continue expanding. So keep an eye out, more New Jersey locations could be coming soon.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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