🔴 Gov. Murphy wants to expand New Jersey's nuclear fleet

🔴 New tech includes small modular reactors

🔴 Lawmaker welcomes supporters to "the nuclear age"

It appears Gov. Murphy is living up to his promise to use an "all-of-the-above" approach to increase the electricity supply, eventually lowering costs for New Jersey ratepayers.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said it's seeking to boost the role of nuclear power in the state.

“As part of my Administration’s all-of-the-above energy strategy, we continue to explore ways to bring online new sources of electricity generation and improve and expand our nuclear fleet to grow the supply of resources as the U.S. faces increasing demand," Murphy said.

Get our free mobile app

The BPU said they're looking at new nuclear technology to power New Jersey, which already gets 40% of its electricity from the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear plants.

Hope Creek nuclear plant The Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station in 2002 (AP Photo/ Brian Branch-Price, File) loading...

New Jersey looks to small modular reactors

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are among the most promising new prospects for nuclear power in New Jersey, according to the BPU.

SMRs are smaller versions of nuclear plants that generate up to 300 megawatts. For comparison, the two Salem reactors run by PSE&G have a capacity of 2,285 MW.

Advocates, including state Sen. Carmen Amato, Jr., say they're safer and require refueling less often than conventional reactors.

Assemblyman Cody Miller, D-Gloucester, has introduced a bill (A5517) to require that the BPU study whether it's feasible to build SMRs throughout New Jersey.

New small modular reactors are at least a few years away. If the bill passes, the BPU would have up to 18 months to complete the study, including suitable locations for SMRs.

Even if the study doesn't take the full 18 months, it's expected that SMRs won't be operational in the United States until 2030, according to the Garden State Initiative.

One potential place to build a new SMR is the site of the former Oyster Creek nuclear plant, the GSI said. According to Miller's bill, other possible areas include former industrial sites and retired fossil fuel plants.

Oyster Creek nuclear plant The former Oyster Creek nuclear plant in 2010 (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie, R-Ocean, said the move to invest in nuclear power was "brilliant" and voted in favor of Miller's bill. Sauickie has previously criticised the Murphy administration for not increasing nuclear power generation.

"I'd like to welcome the other party to the nuclear age," Sauickie said.

On Monday, the bill moved out of the assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee.

Looming New Jersey energy crisis

The region will need drastically more electricity in the coming years, officials say.

According to the BPU, demand is expected to increase by 40% within the next 14 years.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 2nd District, gave an even greater estimate of 50% within the next six years, driven largely by artificial intelligence and data centers.

Massive data centers can suck up 1,000 MW of power, according to New Jersey Energy Coalition President Erick Ford. The Hope Creek nuclear plant has a capacity of 1,172 MW, according to PSE&G.

READ MORE: Outrage over plan to delay huge NJ electric rate spike

In the short term, monthly utility bills in New Jersey will increase by up to 20% starting June 1.

However, last month, the BPU issued a demand to the four major utility companies in the state to lower the cost of electricity this summer, including possible delays.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea