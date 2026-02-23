⚖️ A South Jersey man was sentenced to 75 years in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually abusing two young girls in Millville.

🚨 Prosecutors said the abuse began when the victims were just 6 and 8 years old and continued for years.

🔒 Brian Scherfel, 34, won’t be eligible for parole until age 101 and must register under Megan’s Law if ever released.

A South Jersey man will likely die in prison after being convicted as a child sexual predator.

In August, a Cumberland County Jury found 34-year-old Brian Scherfel guilty of 13 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.

Prosecutors said in 2016 that he sexually abused one victim when she was 6 years old. Then in 2017, Scherfel sexually abused another victim, starting when she was just 8, over five years. That sexual abuse continued until 2022, the year Scherfel was arrested.

Cumberland County jury convicts Millville man of child sexual assault

On Aug. 28, a Cumberland County Jury returned guilty verdicts for the following offenses:

▪️first-degree aggravated sexual assault (three counts)

▪️second-degree sexual assault (four counts)

▪️second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (four counts)

▪️third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

▪️fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

On Thursday, Feb. 19, Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Niki Arbittier sentenced him to an aggregate term of 75 years in prison.

Scherfel will be 101 when he is eligible for parole, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. If ever released, he would also be required to register as a sex offender under parole supervision for life.

