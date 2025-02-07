NJ man sentenced to 157 years for repeatedly raping senior citizen

⭕ NJ man repeatedly raped older victim

A 52-year-old Pine Hill man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to well over a century for repeatedly raping a senior woman.

Adam Natal was sentenced on Thursday to an aggregate term of 157 years in state prison.

He was convicted months earlier of 56 counts of second-degree sexual assault, among other offenses.

Under the No Early Release Act, Natal would have to serve 127 years before being eligible for parole.

In October, the now 75-year-old victim testified at trial that the assaults were ongoing from November 2017 until March 2022 at Natal’s own borough home.

Ultimately, evidence was brought to police and he was arrested, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

A jury in Camden County Superior Court also convicted Natal of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a victim of domestic violence and two counts each of invasion of privacy and witness tampering — all third-degree offenses.

He was additionally found guilty of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

No further details were publicly disclosed, including the relationship between Natal and the victim.

