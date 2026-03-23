Spring has arrived in New Jersey and with it comes that familiar restlessness. The itch to get outside, go somewhere, do something. The Shore is still a few weeks from peak season. The summer crowds have not arrived yet. And the Garden State — which most people experience through a windshield on the Turnpike — is quietly offering some of its best days of the entire year.

When someone asks me where I love to go in New Jersey, the Shore comes first every time. Strathmere, Cape May, the Delaware Bay at low tide. I have written about my love for the Pine Barrens more times than I can count. And I recently discovered Albert Music Hall in Waretown, which I liked so much I went back the very next weekend.

But there is a whole New Jersey that exists beyond the familiar exits. After talking with friends and doing some exploring, here are 15 lesser-known places worth putting on your spring list. Wide open, undervisited, and genuinely worth the drive.

The Great Falls in Paterson as seen in 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) The Great Falls in Paterson as seen in 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

North and Central Jersey

The Great Falls of Paterson — A National Park that almost nobody treats like one. The industrial ruins, the roaring 77-foot falls, the sheer cinematic scale of it. Rarely crowded even on a perfect spring afternoon.

Jenny Jump State Forest, Hope — Legends of ghosts and UFOs, one of New Jersey's best stargazing observatories, and hiking trails that feel nothing like the most densely populated state in the country. Worth every mile.

Allaire Village, Wall Township — A fully preserved 19th century ironworks village sitting inside Allaire State Park. Walking through it on a quiet spring morning feels like stepping into another century entirely.

Monmouth Battlefield State Park — One of the most significant Revolutionary War sites in America and almost always empty. Walking those fields in April when everything is green is a genuinely moving experience.

Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton — 42 acres of outdoor sculpture in a former state fairgrounds. Surreal, beautiful and unlike anything else in New Jersey. Spring is when it is at its absolute best.

Photo by Lumin Osity on Unsplash Photo by Lumin Osity on Unsplash loading...

South and Central Jersey

Batsto Village, Wharton State Forest — An 18th century ironworks and glassmaking village frozen in time in the heart of the Pine Barrens. The cedar water, the silence, the sense that nothing here has changed in 200 years.

Double Trouble State Park, Berkeley Township — A historic cranberry bog village with cedar water streams and hiking trails winding through the Pine Barrens. Peaceful in a way that is genuinely hard to find this close to the coast.

Historic Smithville, Galloway Township — An old mill town turned quaint shopping village with paddle boats, geese and cobblestone paths. Families with young kids will love it. Spring weekends here are easy and unhurried.

Cape May Point State Park — Most people go to Cape May and never make it to the Point. The lighthouse, the hawk migration, the World War II bunker half-buried in the sand. A completely different Cape May than the one on the postcards.

Maurice River, Cumberland County — One of the last wild and scenic rivers in the Northeast. Kayaking or canoeing in spring before the summer heat arrives is one of the best outdoor experiences New Jersey offers and almost nobody outside Cumberland County knows it exists.

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Hidden gems worth the drive from anywhere

Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City — New Jersey's tallest lighthouse, almost always skipped by tourists who walk right past it on the way to the casinos. The panoramic views from the top are stunning and the climb is worth every step.

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, Millville — A living museum of American craft in the heart of South Jersey's glass-making heritage. The glassblowing demonstrations alone are worth the trip.

Ringwood State Park, Passaic County — Manor houses, sculpture gardens and hiking trails in the Ramapo Mountains. North Jersey residents drive past it constantly without stopping. They should stop.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area — Technically shared with Pennsylvania but the New Jersey side is extraordinary. Waterfalls, ridgeline hikes and river views that look nothing like the state people think they know.

Albert Music Hall, Waretown — I saved this one for last because it is the one I keep going back to. Every Saturday night, South Jersey and Pine Barrens folk and bluegrass music performed by local musicians in a room that holds maybe 200 people. No pretense, no tickets, just a suggested donation and some of the most authentic music you will hear anywhere. If you have never been, this spring is your moment.

Spring in New Jersey does not require a Shore house or a boardwalk. Sometimes it just requires turning off the GPS and stopping at the places you have always driven past.