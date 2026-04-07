🚔 Four Brooklyn women accused of stealing $2,700 from Paramus mall stores.

🚔 Police say suspects split up, hit multiple retailers, and used foil to dodge security.

🚔 Charges have been filed, but all four women have been released.

PARAMUS — Four women from Brooklyn are charged with shoplifting at a New Jersey mall on Friday.

Amyia Russell (Paramus police/Google Maps) Amyia Russell (Paramus police/Google Maps) loading...

Coordinated shoplifting spree at Paramus mall stores

They stole thousands of dollars' worth of clothing from the Lululemon, Aritzia, and SKIMS at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall, according to Paramus police.

Get our free mobile app

Around 4:30 p.m. on April 3, Paramus police detectives were flagged down by loss prevention at Lululemon. The store employee said they saw a woman hiding merchandise in the store.

According to police, the suspicious woman left Lululemon and then met with three other women at the mall. The group then separated and went to different stores.

Nyasia Ray (Paramus police/Google Maps) Nyasia Ray (Paramus police/Google Maps) loading...

Foil used to beat anti-theft devices

Detectives first confronted Nyasia Ray, 23, as she left SKIMS. Ray tried to run away, but she was caught with nine pieces of stolen clothing from all three stores, police said. The Lululemon merchandise had been wrapped in aluminum foil to beat anti-theft devices, according to police.

Next, detectives went off to search for the other women. Police said they arrested Amyia Russell, 27, and Shkyra Hale, 24, each with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Another officer arrested Skylar James, 25, outside the mall. She had more stolen clothes and a magnet to defeat anti-theft devices, police said.

Shkyra Hale (Paramus police/Google Maps) Shkyra Hale (Paramus police/Google Maps) loading...

Arrests made, suspects released pending court

In total, police said they recovered $2,719 in stolen clothes and other merchandise. Each of the four women is charged with third-degree possession of stolen property. Ray and James are also charged with possession of an anti-shoplifting device, a disorderly persons offense.

The four suspects were released pending court appearances scheduled for the morning of April 17.

Skylar James (Paramus police/Google Maps) Skylar James (Paramus police/Google Maps) loading...

The details of Friday's alleged shoplifting scheme mirror similar busted thefts at the same mall in December. Paramus police said four women were arrested in two separate heists that also involved using foil to beat anti-theft devices.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt