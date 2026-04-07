Four women caught shoplifting luxury clothes from New Jersey mall, police say
🚔 Four Brooklyn women accused of stealing $2,700 from Paramus mall stores.
🚔 Police say suspects split up, hit multiple retailers, and used foil to dodge security.
🚔 Charges have been filed, but all four women have been released.
PARAMUS — Four women from Brooklyn are charged with shoplifting at a New Jersey mall on Friday.
Coordinated shoplifting spree at Paramus mall stores
They stole thousands of dollars' worth of clothing from the Lululemon, Aritzia, and SKIMS at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall, according to Paramus police.
Around 4:30 p.m. on April 3, Paramus police detectives were flagged down by loss prevention at Lululemon. The store employee said they saw a woman hiding merchandise in the store.
According to police, the suspicious woman left Lululemon and then met with three other women at the mall. The group then separated and went to different stores.
Foil used to beat anti-theft devices
Detectives first confronted Nyasia Ray, 23, as she left SKIMS. Ray tried to run away, but she was caught with nine pieces of stolen clothing from all three stores, police said. The Lululemon merchandise had been wrapped in aluminum foil to beat anti-theft devices, according to police.
Next, detectives went off to search for the other women. Police said they arrested Amyia Russell, 27, and Shkyra Hale, 24, each with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Another officer arrested Skylar James, 25, outside the mall. She had more stolen clothes and a magnet to defeat anti-theft devices, police said.
Arrests made, suspects released pending court
In total, police said they recovered $2,719 in stolen clothes and other merchandise. Each of the four women is charged with third-degree possession of stolen property. Ray and James are also charged with possession of an anti-shoplifting device, a disorderly persons offense.
The four suspects were released pending court appearances scheduled for the morning of April 17.
READ MORE: Missing Trenton man found dead, spurs homicide investigation
The details of Friday's alleged shoplifting scheme mirror similar busted thefts at the same mall in December. Paramus police said four women were arrested in two separate heists that also involved using foil to beat anti-theft devices.
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