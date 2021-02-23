In October 2016, an article on nj.com called 41 Bentley Ave in Jersey city “unfit for human habitation due to severely unsanitary conditions and the lack of electricity and running water.” The article cited the abominable living conditions and the violation from the city for being used as an illegal boarding house even though the property had no power or running water. When health and sanitation workers enter the property, they were forced to use protective masks in order to be shielded from the smell of mold and cat urine, the article says.

41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them.

Before

Redfin

Enter developers, who had the foresight to see what this formerly grand home could be when restored to its original beauty.

After

Movoto

After gut renovation, 41 Bentley Avenue is now a grand four-story property that has everything brand new while staying with the original charm of the exterior. Of course there is a sparkling new roof with gorgeous cedar siding as smart thermostat insecurity intercom system

You enter through a beautiful front porch with restored stained glass windows and a shared foyer which leads into what is now two luxurious condos, each with three beds and 3 1/2 baths, solid wood doors, hardwood floors, and luxury finishes. The original staircase remains, prettier than ever, as well as intricately restored stained glass and curved glass windows.

Each spacious unit spans two floors and has with a luxurious look and feel. The kitchen is magnificent with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, natch. And from the kitchen you have access to your private backyard. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet and marble bath. 9 foot ceilings, a private roof deck, and private garage parking are some of the many amazing features this two family home now has to offer.

One of the most unusual features of this home is that, unlike a lot of homes in the area, you can park in your garage and walk directly into your condo. Since it’s rebirth, Jersey City is now the center of everything, it’s a perfect time for the “after” of 41 Bentley Ave.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.