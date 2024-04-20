While I took a double take at the fact that two New Jersey cities made the list of healthiest cities in the country, after further review it made sense.

While we are the most densely populated state in the country, we also have parks and recreation sites that are designed for walking, running and physical activity.

Here in New Jersey, we also cater to the healthy eater and consumer with choices available to those following a stricter healthy diet. We have gyms, salons, studios and now even more pickleball courts.

When WalletHub came out with a study and research that identified the healthiest cities in the country, up popped Jersey City and Newark as the two cities in New Jersey to make that list.

WalletHub compared over 180 of the topmost populated cities in the country and identified forty-one factors that would rank the cities as the healthiest. Factors included green space, healthcare costs, food, and vegetable consumption, and fitness ranking.

Newark ranked 150th overall. What hurt Newark’s lower ranking was a higher score for healthcare at 166, a low fitness rank of 175 and a tough green space ranking at 149. Healthy food consumption and availability brought the ranking average up after scoring a sixty-two.

Jersey City faired better with an overall ranking of 75. Jersey City had a sixty-seven ranking for healthcare, a 115 ranking for fitness and a 108 in green space. What helped Jersey City was the thirty-one ranking they had for food availability and consumption.

While healthcare costs are high across the country, as you would expect they are higher here in New Jersey than the national average. That hurts.

The number of fitness outlets are available in New Jersey, but numbers show a decline in the use. Lack of green space in both New Jersey cities is a given but people make up the difference by making good with what is available.

New Jersey is healthier than you think, but we have a way to go to get where we need to be.

