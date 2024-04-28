🚨 Car crashes into Newark bar

🚨 2 people rushed to hospital

🚨 Police say carjacker remains loose

NEWARK — Police are trying to find a carjacker who crashed into a bar and pinned two bystanders against the building.

A suspect stole a car near South 12th Street and 15th Avenue in Newark just before midnight Saturday evening, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The carjacker made it less than two blocks before plowing into a bar at the corner of S. 12th St. and Orange Avenue.

As the car drove into the New Cozy Corner Bar & Grill, it hit two pedestrians. The victims, a man and a woman, were pinned against the building.

The New Cozy Corner in Newark in March 2023 (Google Maps) The New Cozy Corner in Newark in March 2023 (Google Maps) loading...

Police responded around 11:59 p.m. and found that the car had caught fire. Patrons at the bar were evacuated.

Photos of the scene taken by RLS Media showed the entrance at the bar was heavily damaged. It appeared the front of the vehicle involved in the crash had partially melted away and the sidewalk was covered with ash.

The victims were taken to Unversity Hospital. The woman was in critical condition while the man suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries, Fragé said.

The carjacker ran away before officers arrived at the scene. No arrests have been announced. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman