NEWARK — Passengers on a recent flight into Newark were grossed out by a liquid seeping up the plane aisle, caught on video.

The flight from Atlanta dealt with the issue of “clean, potable water” leaking from a “sink in the rear lavatory,” a spokesperson for Spirit Airline told Eyewitness News ABC New York.

Liquid on plane Newark Spirit flight (Masters of None Podcast, Storyful, ABC New York via Facebook) (Masters of None Podcast via Storyful, ABC New York via Facebook) loading...

Video credited to Masters of None Podcast was shared to Storyful, and also by ABC News.

In the clip, one passenger is heard urging others to pick their feet up.

Another makes crying noises and a third uses profanity as the liquid ripples across the aisle.

