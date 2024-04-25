Ewww — Leak on a plane grosses out NJ flight passengers
NEWARK — Passengers on a recent flight into Newark were grossed out by a liquid seeping up the plane aisle, caught on video.
The flight from Atlanta dealt with the issue of “clean, potable water” leaking from a “sink in the rear lavatory,” a spokesperson for Spirit Airline told Eyewitness News ABC New York.
Video credited to Masters of None Podcast was shared to Storyful, and also by ABC News.
In the clip, one passenger is heard urging others to pick their feet up.
Another makes crying noises and a third uses profanity as the liquid ripples across the aisle.
