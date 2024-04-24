🚨 Man threatened to jump onto I-78

NEWARK — A man threatening to jump from a bridge onto I-78 during the afternoon commute Tuesday survived and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police were called to Fabyan Bridge around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man threatening to jump, said Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The bridge spanning over I-78 is located between Lyons Avenue and Exit 55.

State Police stopped traffic going both ways on I-78 beneath the bridge as police tried to convince the man not to jump. Traffic was backed up for miles, RLS Media reported.

Authorities placed an inflatable airbag on the highway below the overpass to cushion a possible fall.

However, the man refused several attempts by police to de-escalate.

He jumped as motorists who were stopped along the highway watched. The man missed the inflatable airbag and hit the asphalt below.

Man threatens to jump onto I-78 in Newark 4/23/24 (Courtesy RLS Media)

Somehow, the victim survived the plummet. He was "conscious and alert" after the fall, Fragé said. The man was taken to University Hospital.

State Police reopened I-78 to traffic as of 7 p.m.

Anyone in crisis and in need of immediate help can text or dial 988 or call the New Jersey Suicide Prevention Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.

There also is a chat option on the website.

