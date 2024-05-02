🔪 The victims and their assailant had an altercation at McDonald's on Route 21

🔪 No charges have been filed

🔪 Violent crime in Newark is up in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023

NEWARK — Three people were stabbed by a man inside a McDonald's early Wednesday evening.

Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said two women and a man were injured around 6:40 p.m. after an "altercation" inside the restaurant on the southbound side of Route 21 (McCarter Highway).

The victims were taken to University Hospital in Newark. Each was reportedly in stable condition as of Wednesday night, according to Frage.

The circumstances of the altercation have not been disclosed. No arrests have been made in the stabbing, according to Frage.

Crime in Newark

According to the Newark Public Safety Collaborative, there has been a 21% increase in violent crime in Newark (homicide/robbery/aggravated assault) between Jan. 1 and April 7 over the same period in 2023. The number of property crimes has decreased overall by 4% so far in 2024.

Auto thefts are down 25% compared to the same period in 2023.

