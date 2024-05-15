Graphic lawsuit accuses DJ Akademiks of gang rape at New Jersey home

🔴 Woman accuses social media "antagonist" of rape, defamation

🔴 He said she participated in an orgy voluntarily at his New Jersey home

🔴 His "sheer stupidity" led to self-incrimination, lawsuit says

NEWARK — A social media influencer well-known in the hip-hop community for his inflammatory remarks is accused of raping an ex-girlfriend at his New Jersey home and lying to his followers about it, according to a new lawsuit.

Livingston Allen, known online as DJ Akademiks, is a podcaster who has amassed 1.5 million followers on X as a leading commentator on hip-hop culture.

(T. A. BLACKBURN LAW, PLLC) (T. A. BLACKBURN LAW, PLLC) loading...

But now Allen's "sheer stupidity" and compulsion to speak publicly about drama has landed him in legal trouble, according to a new lawsuit filed Monday in Superior Court in Essex County.

It says the ex-girlfriend only decided to come forward with the disturbing accusations after "Ak" publicly spoke about and downplayed her sexual assault during a podcast in December 2023; Allen said that the woman voluntarily participated in an orgy.

Accusations against DJ Akademics

According to court documents, Allen invited the woman over to his New Jersey house where his two friends drugged her and raped her, at times simultaneously, on the concrete next to his pool on July 16, 2022.

The two men, who are named only as John Does, are accused of forcing alcohol into the woman's mouth and then throwing her into the pool after she became lightheaded. The men then sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

(T. A. BLACKBURN LAW, PLLC) (T. A. BLACKBURN LAW, PLLC) loading...

According to the documents, she woke up hours later to Allen "brutally raping her."

The next morning, Allen showed the woman surveillance video of her being sexually assaulted by the two men and sent her a digital copy, the lawsuit said.

An image from the surveillance video was included in the lawsuit. It shows a woman lying on the ground next to a pool between two men who appear to be engaged in sexual activity with her.

It also included photos of the woman's injuries and screenshots of purported texts between the woman and Allen.

The complaint says the victim "was unconscious or incoherent because it is unconscionable to believe that any person who is a willing participant in these acts can endure the pain of being dragged back and forth on the concrete, incurring scrapes and scratches on their back, buttocks, and elbows, especially while there is an empty lawn chair in arms reach, as well as several empty rooms in the home."

SEE ALSO: Suprise sales tax hike suggested by top NJ Democrat

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) loading...

DJ Akademiks claims innocence on livestream

Allen responded to the lawsuit during a livestream Tuesday on Rumble.

"I can't talk about it too much... these people who are coming at me are hoping that I f**k that up by handling it on social media," Allen said.

Allen claimed that police had already investigated the matter and decided not to press charges. He also said that the lawsuit was the result of an "industry" conspiracy against him.

"If Ak ever goes down, y'all all go down with me 'cause I hold no secrets from nobody," Allen said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman