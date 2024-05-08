Details revealed in tragic NJ backyard death of baby and grandpa

⚪ NJ grandfather, baby killed in tragedy

⚪ Young family was visiting

⚪ Donations add up in support

VERONA — After an absolute tragedy, community members near and far have donated to support the family of a Verona grandfather and infant, both killed by a falling tree.

Boris Gasin, 61, and his six-month-old grandson, Micah, were laying in a backyard hammock when a tree uprooted and fell onto them, according to one of two GoFundMe campaigns supporting the grief-stunned family.

As of Wednesday, collective donations to both campaigns were nearing $120,000.



SEE ALSO: NJ grandfather and infant killed by fallen tree in backyard

Gasin family (GoFundMe In memory of Micah James Gasin via Ben Canales) Gasin family (GoFundMe In memory of Micah James Gasin via Ben Canales) loading...

The baby and his parents, Alex and Amber, were visiting cross-country from California, when the unthinkable happened on April 29.

“Micah was the happiest baby anyone ever met. He had a smile that could light up a room, and strangers would stop in the street to remark how cute he was,"GoFundMe organizer, Ben Canales, wrote in the campaign summary.

"Micah had just started sitting up, was babbling up a storm, and was absolutely loving solid foods," he said.

Read More: Funds raised for family of NJ woman who died in work explosion

Verona (Google Maps) Verona (Google Maps) loading...

A fund shared initially with NJ neighbors of the Gasin family, organized by Priscilla Ellington, had easily met its initial goal of $20,000 to cover immediate expenses.

Verona census stats (Google Maps) Verona census stats (Google Maps) loading...

“Thanks to your generous donations, the Gasin family is able to mourn without the added stress of financial burdens. Your contributions have covered essential bills and expenses, allowing them to focus on healing and supporting each other,” Eillington wrote in an update on May 4.

She continued "‘The community has been incredible.’ They are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown to them, and they want you to know how much your support has meant.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker