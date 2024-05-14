NJ man accused of kidnapping and raping child

A 41-year-old Union County man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Union Township, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Solomon Blay, of Union Township, was charged with first-degree kidnapping by unlawful confinement and aggravated sexual assault.

Blay also faced second-degree counts of sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit launched its investigation on a referral by the Union Police Department.

Blay was arrested on May 8 in Newark.

He was being held in the Essex County Jail, pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with further information about Blay was urged to contact Union County Special Victims Unit Sergeant Joanne Son at 908-477-1698 or Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-965-3885.

