🚨 A Wallington man is accused of stabbing his 74-year-old father eight times, leaving the victim critically injured.

🏥 The victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center and has since been upgraded to stable condition, officials said.

⚖️ The suspect now faces attempted murder and other serious charges and is awaiting a Bergen County Superior Court appearance.

WALLINGTON — A Bergen County man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his own father multiple times inside a home, critically injuring him, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Police respond to Wallington home for medical emergency

On Saturday, April 18, just before 11 a.m., officers from the Wallington Police Department responded to a medical call for an individual having trouble breathing at a home on Strong Street.

Victim stabbed multiple times, rushed to hospital in critical condition

Officers found a 74-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg, Musella said. He was taken to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Son identified as suspect in Bergen County stabbing investigation

The man’s son, Sean McAvinue, 42, was found outside the home, with an apparent hand injury, and blood on his clothing.

An investigation determined that McAvinue used multiple kitchen knives to stab his father a total of eight times, striking him in his head, torso, and legs.

A motive has not been disclosed.

Attempted murder charges filed; court appearance pending in Hackensack

McAvinue was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is awaiting his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

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