Joyride in stolen $250K purple Lamborghini ends in a bust – NJ Top News
Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
⬛ NJ warns Trump rollback could open floodgates to scams
New Jersey's top law enforcement official joined a coalition of about a dozen states warning of a spike in scams, if a proposal goes through for major changes at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
The Trump Administration is planning to cut the CFPB's staff from about 1,700 to about 550. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport says residents could be left vulnerable, since she noted 40% of U.S. adults reported a form of financial fraud last year.
That's why she and other AGs from the coalition of states are now suing to block the federal changes to the CFPB.
⬛ Shocking NJ murder mystery ends in suicide as chilling evidence emerges
LYNDHURST — A New Jersey man accused of killing his “wife” in Union County refused to let police arrest him and instead died by suicide.
Brendan Trivisonno, of Lyndhurst, married Janaina Freire Goncalves in 2024, police said in an affidavit filed last week.
But the marriage wasn’t legal in New Jersey, as Trivisonno had married another woman just three weeks earlier, the same affidavit said.
Goncalves, a mother of one older son, was reported as missing on March 13, 2025.
The 48-year-old Elizabeth resident was last seen alive a few days earlier.
Over a year later, Trivisonno was about to be charged with first-degree murder when officers from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Lyndhurst Police pulled up at his Lyndhurst home on Thursday at 5:33 a.m.
Instead, the 38-year-old ran inside and barricaded the door.
Bergen County Regional SWAT Team responded, but as law enforcement tried to negotiate with him, Trivisonno shot himself in the head while inside and died.
⬛ Ocean County marijuana kingpin caught in Mexico sentenced to 32 years
BRICK — A man who fled to Mexico after investigators busted his illegal marijuana operation in New Jersey has been sentenced to decades in state prison.
Jason Bacon, 43, must serve 12 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole. If he's denied parole, Bacon's full sentence is 32 years in prison.
According to the Ocean County prosecutor, Bacon made more than $400,000 from selling marijuana and hashish that he grew between 2013 and 2018 at a sophisticated greenhouse in Clayton. Authorities say the facility was behind a vacant home; it relied on freight deliveries and used large amounts of water and electricity.
In April 2018, investigators found 30 pounds of drugs and a loaded handgun at his residences in Brick Township and Clayton. He was arrested in Brick and taken to Ocean County Jail, released a year later, vanished and missed pre-trial court hearings, and arrested seven years later again in Mexico.
⬛ Quarter million dollar purple Lamborghini stolen; four arrested
ELMWOOD PARK — At least one person is in custody following a stolen car chase early Monday morning in North Jersey, CBS News reported.
Two men were caught on camera breaking into a car customization shop in Elmwood Park before speeding off in a stolen, quarter-million dollar purple Lamborghini.
The shop, however, had a hidden Airtag inside the sports car, allowing police to track the vehicle even as it hit 100 miles per hour down the Garden State Parkway.
Officers positioned ahead, deployed a spike strip, and used dogs and helicopters to bring the chase to an end in Hillside.
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Batsto Village and pine barrens lake trail — photos from April 2026
Gallery Credit: Photos by EJ