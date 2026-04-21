Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) building headquarters in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) building headquarters in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) loading...

New Jersey's top law enforcement official joined a coalition of about a dozen states warning of a spike in scams, if a proposal goes through for major changes at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The Trump Administration is planning to cut the CFPB's staff from about 1,700 to about 550. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport says residents could be left vulnerable, since she noted 40% of U.S. adults reported a form of financial fraud last year.

That's why she and other AGs from the coalition of states are now suing to block the federal changes to the CFPB.

Police say Elizabeth woman was killed by her husband who died by suicide in Lyndhurst as police closed in Janaina Freire Goncalves, of Elizabeth, vanished in 2025. A year later, her lover took his own life on April 16, 2026 before being charged with murder. (UCPO, Google Maps) loading...

LYNDHURST — A New Jersey man accused of killing his “wife” in Union County refused to let police arrest him and instead died by suicide.

Brendan Trivisonno, of Lyndhurst, married Janaina Freire Goncalves in 2024, police said in an affidavit filed last week.

But the marriage wasn’t legal in New Jersey, as Trivisonno had married another woman just three weeks earlier, the same affidavit said.

Goncalves, a mother of one older son, was reported as missing on March 13, 2025.

The 48-year-old Elizabeth resident was last seen alive a few days earlier.

Over a year later, Trivisonno was about to be charged with first-degree murder when officers from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Lyndhurst Police pulled up at his Lyndhurst home on Thursday at 5:33 a.m.

Instead, the 38-year-old ran inside and barricaded the door.

Bergen County Regional SWAT Team responded, but as law enforcement tried to negotiate with him, Trivisonno shot himself in the head while inside and died.

Jason Andrew Bacon Jason Bacon was caught in Mexico and sentenced to 32 years in New Jersey prison. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File/Ocean County Jail) loading...

BRICK — A man who fled to Mexico after investigators busted his illegal marijuana operation in New Jersey has been sentenced to decades in state prison.

Jason Bacon, 43, must serve 12 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole. If he's denied parole, Bacon's full sentence is 32 years in prison.

According to the Ocean County prosecutor, Bacon made more than $400,000 from selling marijuana and hashish that he grew between 2013 and 2018 at a sophisticated greenhouse in Clayton. Authorities say the facility was behind a vacant home; it relied on freight deliveries and used large amounts of water and electricity.

In April 2018, investigators found 30 pounds of drugs and a loaded handgun at his residences in Brick Township and Clayton. He was arrested in Brick and taken to Ocean County Jail, released a year later, vanished and missed pre-trial court hearings, and arrested seven years later again in Mexico.

A quarter-million dollar purple Lamborghini was stolen from an auto body shop in Elmwood Park (Canva/Google Street View) stagram) A quarter-million dollar purple Lamborghini was stolen from an auto body shop in Elmwood Park (Canva/Google Street View) stagram) loading...

⬛ Quarter million dollar purple Lamborghini stolen; four arrested

ELMWOOD PARK — At least one person is in custody following a stolen car chase early Monday morning in North Jersey, CBS News reported.

Two men were caught on camera breaking into a car customization shop in Elmwood Park before speeding off in a stolen, quarter-million dollar purple Lamborghini.

The shop, however, had a hidden Airtag inside the sports car, allowing police to track the vehicle even as it hit 100 miles per hour down the Garden State Parkway.

Officers positioned ahead, deployed a spike strip, and used dogs and helicopters to bring the chase to an end in Hillside.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom