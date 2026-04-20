🔴 Man ran a $400K illegal marijuana operation before fleeing to Mexico.

🔴 Convicted in absentia, he was caught and extradited to New Jersey.

🔴 He now faces up to 32 years in state prison.

BRICK — A man who fled to Mexico after investigators busted his illegal marijuana operation in New Jersey has been sentenced to decades in state prison.

Jason Bacon, 43, must serve 12 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole. If he's denied parole, Bacon's full sentence is 32 years in prison. The full sentence consists of:

👨‍⚖️ 16 years for maintaining a controlled dangerous substance facility;

👨‍⚖️ Eight years for possession of a firearm during a CDS offense;

👨‍⚖️ Eight years for financial facilitation;

👨‍⚖️ Concurrent terms for marijuana and hashish possession with intent to distribute and failure to file and pay income tax.

Convicted in absentia after fleeing New Jersey before trial

In January 2025, Bacon was found guilty of these charges, but he wasn't present for the trial. He was convicted in absentia, which is rare unless the defendant flees.

According to the Ocean County prosecutor, Bacon made more than $400,000 from selling marijuana and hashish that he grew between 2013 and 2018 at a sophisticated greenhouse in Clayton. Authorities say the facility was behind a vacant home; it relied on freight deliveries and used large amounts of water and electricity.

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Jason Bacon must serve 12 years before he is eligible for parole. (Ocean County Jail/Canva) Jason Bacon must serve 12 years before he is eligible for parole. (Ocean County Jail/Canva) loading...

Marijuana operation uncovered in Brick and Clayton

In April 2018, investigators found 30 pounds of drugs and a loaded handgun at his residences in Brick Township and Clayton. He was arrested in Brick and taken to Ocean County Jail.

One year later, Bacon was released under New Jersey Bail Reform. He vanished and didn't show up for his pre-trial court hearings. Nearly seven years later, U.S. marshals arrested Bacon in Mexico. He was extradited to New Jersey within a few weeks and taken back to Ocean County Jail. Next, he's off to New Jersey State Prison.

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