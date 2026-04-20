🚨 Woodbine teacher’s aide charged with abusing children for over a decade.

🚨 Prosecutors warn more victims may exist due to suspect’s access to children.

🚨 A newly announced investigation probes possible school-related abuse claims.

WOODBINE — A second investigation may bring more charges against a New Jersey teacher's aide who is charged with abusing multiple children for more than a decade.

Shaun Stebbins, 43, of Somers Point, was arrested on March 29, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He's being held at Atlantic County jail.

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Authorities say that, along with sexually abusing children between 2014 and 2025, the pre-kindergarten teacher's aide at Woodbine Elementary School also created and held onto child sexual abuse material.

None of the victims in this investigation was a student at Woodbine, according to a criminal complaint. Instead, the victims were related to him, Breaking AC reported.

"We are deeply concerned that there may be additional victims, particularly given the

defendant's access to children through his employment," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

Shaun Stebbins was once honored by his school for his professionalism. (Woodbine School District via Facebook/Canva) Shaun Stebbins was once honored by his school for his professionalism. (Woodbine School District via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Cape May County joins probe into possible school-related abuse

Now, it appears those fears may be warranted. Officials say that the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and New Jersey State Police are investigating their own reports of possible abuse involving Steppins at the Woodbine school. However, nothing specific has been confirmed, and no new charges have been filed.

“The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, remains our highest priority,” said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

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Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County (Google Maps) Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County (Google Maps) loading...

The prosecutor's office has "strongly encouraged" anyone with information about incidents at Woodbine, or elsewhere, to come forward. Anonymous tips can be made at cmcpo.tips.

Steppins already faces several disturbing charges in Atlantic County, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim and first-degree permitting a child to engage in pornography, second-degree photographing a child in a sex act, second-degree child endangerment, third-degree showing obscene material to a minor, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

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Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt