All his rowdy friends are coming over: Hank Williams Jr. to play NJ

Country music legend Hank Williams, Jr. will be playing New Jersey at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in AC on July 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Hank Williams Jr., born Randall Hank Williams on May 26, 1949, is an American singer-songwriter with a career spanning several decades. He is the son of country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. and has established a successful career in his own right, blending country with Southern rock and blues.

Williams began his career by performing his father’s songs, making his stage debut at age 8. His early life was marked by the heavy influence of his father’s legacy, but he soon sought to create his own musical identity.

In the 1970s, Williams’ style evolved, and he released the album “Hank Williams Jr. and Friends,” which showcased his new sound.

In 1975, Williams suffered a near-fatal fall while mountain climbing, leading to a two-year recovery period and significant facial reconstruction. This incident also contributed to his trademark look, which includes a full beard, cowboy hat, and dark glasses.

By the 1980s, Williams had become a prominent figure in country music, with several multi-platinum albums and chart-topping singles such as “Family Tradition” and “Born to Boogie.” His accolades include Entertainer of the Year awards from the Country Music Association and a Grammy Award.

Williams’ rendition of “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” for ABC’s Monday Night Football earned him four Emmy Awards. Despite controversies, including a severed tie with Monday Night Football in 2011, Williams remains a significant figure in country music.

In 2020, Williams Jr. was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, cementing his status as a country music icon.

