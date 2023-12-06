🔴 Relative of Chris Christie charged in New Orleans

🔴 Niece was removed from plane in 2022 violent outburst

🔴 Police say amid rant, she said "Do you know who I am?"

One of Chris Christie’s relatives has been hit with a felony charge a year after being accused of a violent, drunken meltdown on an airplane last Thanksgiving.

Shannon Epstein — a niece of the former Governor turned two-time presidential hopeful — was restrained and arrested in Louisiana after attacking sheriff’s officers aboard the Spirit airline flight bound for New Jersey.

Epstein was charged on Monday with resisting police by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by public intoxication, according to NOLA.com.

Police in Jefferson Parish County previously said that Epstein appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, as she slurred her words.

Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. ( Ethan MillerGetty Images) Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. (Ethan MillerGetty Images) loading...

The 26-year-old Epstein is a daughter of Christie’s sister, according to online records. He has two siblings, while Christie’s wife is one of 10 siblings.

The Christies also share four children of their own.

Accused family of smuggling drugs

The outburst unfolded around 6 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from New Orleans to New Jersey.

Epstein accused a Latino family among fellow passengers of "smuggling cocaine,” at which point the plane began to taxi back to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, in order to remove her, as first reported by the New Orleans Advocate.

Epstein then bit, kicked and spit on deputies who tried to arrest her, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office in court records filed Monday.

She also misidentified herself as Christie's own daughter, according to the police report cited by NOLA.com.

"Do you know who I am? I'm Chris Christie's daughter, and you're so f**ked," the report quoted, adding that Epstein also mentioned that she knew former President Donald Trump.

Christie has not publicly addressed his relative's outburst.

