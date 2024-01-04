🔶 Chris Christie says easy answer on whether he'd pardon Trump

🔶 Former Gov says Trump won’t accept responsibility for offenses

🔶 Christie adds polls are problematic

Former Gov. Chris Christie has said if elected president he would not pardon former President Donald Trump if he were convicted of criminal offenses.

While speaking on ABC’s “The View,” the Republican candidate said that it would amount to the “easiest pardon decision I would ever have to make as president.”

Chris Christie on ABC's The View January 2024 Chris Christie on ABC's The View January 2024 (The View via Youtube) loading...

Christie said in issuing a pardon, as he did while governor, “One of the things you have to do is look at the person. The person has to accept responsibility for what they did.”

“Do you think Donald Trump will ever accept responsibility for anything he did?”

Christie said of Trump, who faced 91 charges across a total of four different criminal indictments as of January, “You don’t accept responsibility? Too bad. Go to jail.”

He also said that fellow candidates, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, have been staying supportive of Trump with an eye on 2028, when they could return to voters and say they never said anything bad about the polarizing former president.

Among the show’s panelists, Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House Director of Strategic Communications and assistant to Trump in 2020, said to Christie: “You and I uniquely know how dangerous Donald Trump is.”

Griffin said she is a Nikki Haley supporter but would rather vote for Christie in a general election, as she identifies more with him than with any other presidential candidate.

Donald Trump in court, his civil fraud trial in NY State Supreme Court Nov. 2023 (Photo by David Dee Delgado, Getty Images) Donald Trump at his civil fraud trial in NY State Supreme Court Nov. 2023 (Photo by David Dee Delgado, Getty Images) loading...

Over five months, Trump was charged in four criminal cases last year.

In Washington, D.C., Trump has been faced with four felony counts, stemming from efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In Florida, Trump faces 40 felony counts for stashing classified government documents after he left office and hampering the government’s efforts to get them back.

In Georgia, Trump faces 13 felony counts for his election interference in that state.

And in New York, Trump faces 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

On the reliability of polls this 2024 election cycle, Christie said that "no one's voted yet... If the polls were right, Hillary Clinton would be in her second term, right?"

"So, polls, these days, I think are even more problematic, because who wants to answer a pollster?"

Christie also said of Haley’s recent campaign missteps: “It never looks good when you’re trying to be something you’re not.”

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign In New Jersey. these are the top campaign contributors (of at least $2,000) to donate to President Biden's re-election as of June 30, 2023. The list also includes contributions made to the Democratic National Committee, which is also spending on Biden's re-election. Donations to the DNC are labeled as such. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom