✔ New Jersey Air National Guard training is going on in May

✔ Residents may see or hear fighter jets overhead at night

✔ The exercises could cause some loud noises

The roar of jet engines may be heard in and around Egg Harbor Township over the next couple of weeks.

It is nothing to be alarmed about.

The 177th Fighter Wing based out of the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base will be flying training missions from now until May 17th.

Unit officials posted on Facebook the night-flying training is to "maintain mission-capability and combat-readiness at home and abroad."

What is the 177th Fighter Wing?

The unit is part of the air national guard which reports both to the governor of New Jersey and the President of the United States.

The stated mission objectives are as follows:

Federal Mission: Provide combat-ready citizen airmen, aircraft and equipment for worldwide deployment in support of United States Air Force objectives.

State Mission: Support the citizens of New Jersey by protecting life and property, preserving the peace, order, and public safety when called upon by the governor.

Has it ever been mobilized?

The 177th has been called upon for multiple missions in it's history, which can be traced back to 1977 and WWI.

Members have supported several critical missions both at home and abroad, including missions during WWII, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The 177th also provided air support and security following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

While the governor of New Jersey does have the authority to call upon the 177th for support, it is not believed the unit has ever been mobilized in the air to provide such support.

History of the 177th

According to the 177th website and social media pages:

The 177th Fighter Wing can trace its roots to September 1917 as the 119th Aero Squadron. The 119th Aero Squadron, an active duty training squadron during World War One, was demobilized in May 1919.

In 1930, the 119th Observation Squadron was given federal recognition as part of the 44th Infantry Division, New Jersey National Guard, 119th Fighter Squadron at Newark.

In 1958, the 119th Fighter Squadron moved to the former Navy facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and was re-designated the 119th Tactical Fighter Squadron.

In 1962 the unit became the 177th Tactical Fighter Group, the 177th Fighter Interceptor Group in 1972, 177th Fighter Group in 1992, and finally became the 177th Fighter Wing in 1995.

The 177th Fighter Wing has been activated twice to federal service since World War Two. In 1961, the unit was called up for the "Berlin Crisis" and in 1968 for the "Pueblo Crisis," which sent unit members to all corners of the globe including Vietnam.

70 unit members were activated in support of "Desert Storm."

The 177th Fighter Wing also launched to support operations following the terror attacks that brought down the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Since October 2001, the wing has had an active involvement in Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Southern Watch, Operation Northern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

