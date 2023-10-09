Phenomenal new real hidden gem winery in South Jersey

There are more wineries popping up in the population centers of South Jersey in Camden in Burlington counties.

One just opened up last year in my hometown of Medford. I go by there every day just about coming home from work and I never knew it was there.

The sign is modest out front, but once you pull into the driveway of the Majestic 1850s farmhouse so you know you’re entering someplace special.

Welcome to Stokelan Winery on Eayerstown Road in Medford.

There's loads of outdoor seating on the lawn both in the front and the side of the farmhouse. It was started four years ago by the Lal family and opened up to the public in July 2022.

The atmosphere is casual, elegant, country and upscale but down to earth if you can imagine that.

It's a small family-run boutique winery that follows the traditional ways of local farming here. The staff is super friendly, and the wine is excellent!

Whether you’re looking for a casual Saturday or Sunday afternoon brunch with wine or a special occasion to celebrate an anniversary or birthday this place is a hidden gem you must check out. If you’re anywhere near Burlington County, you must check out Stokelan Winery.

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A look inside Laurita Winery