Attention, NJ shoppers: Walmart could owe you $500 if you bought these

💵 A settlement is attached to the purchase of weighted meats and bagged citrus

💵 Walmart denies the allegations

💵 You don't need receipts in order to file a claim for payment

If you did some of your grocery shopping at Walmart between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2024, you may be eligible for a cash payment in the near future.

A proposed class action settlement in a lawsuit against Walmart says the retail giant has to put out $45 million.

Walmart isn't admitting any wrongdoing related to the suit, which claims that customers overpaid for certain weighted products, like meats and bagged fruit. But a settlement avoids the risk and expense of continued litigation.

How to make a claim in the Walmart settlement

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for June 12. The deadline for customers to submit a claim to be part of of the payout is June 5.

You did not have to receive a notice about the settlement in order to be eligible for some money.

SEE ALSO: 2024 timetable for Jersey Fresh

Essentially, anyone who's purchased weighted goods and/or bagged citrus at Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 may be approved for payments. Whether you've been notified about the settlement or not, a claim form must be submitted in order to receive any funds.

Use this link to fill out a claim form — a "notice ID" and "confirmation code" are not mandatory.

How much can I get in the Walmart settlement?

How many items you purchased, and whether you can provide any proof, will determine how much money you may be in line to receive.

⚫ You'd be entitled to $10 if you're an approved claimant who does not have any documentation related to the purchase of up to 50 products covered in the settlement.

⚫ You'd be entitled to $15 if you're an approved claimant who does not have any documentation related to the purchase of 51 to 75 products covered in the settlement.

⚫ You'd be entitled to $20 if you're an approved claimant who does not have any documentation related to the purchase of 76 to 100 products covered in the settlement.

⚫ You'd be entitled to $25 if you're an approved claimant who does not have any documentation related to the purchase of 101 or more products covered in the settlement.

⚫ Approved claimants who have documentation related to the purchase of products covered in the settlement are entitled to 2% of the total spent on those goods. The cap is $500.

The totals above can change based on the number of people who file claim forms.

What items are covered in the Walmart settlement?

This link gives you specific UPC codes for the items covered by the settlement.

Weighted goods involved in this case involve packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as bagged citrus such as organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges.

The suit alleges that Walmart overcharged customers in a few ways, such as displaying one price on the products and charging a different price at checkout.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).