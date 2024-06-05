New Jersey has about 9 million people. There must be something to like about it.

Actually, there's plenty, and New Jersey 101.5 took to Facebook to learn exactly what residents enjoy most about living in the Garden State.

There was no shortage of sarcasm (we know that high taxes are not what you love most about New Jersey). But the comment feed was mostly packed with Jersey pride.

Sadly, the most common response came from folks who used to live in New Jersey but still follow the NJ101.5 Facebook page. Check out the last entry on the list.

Below is a rundown of the most popular answers.

What's to enjoy about New Jersey?

Pizza

pizza, brooklyn square pizza, manalapan, monmouth county pizza, monmouth county, nj pizza, pizza in new jersey, national pizza day Upside Down Square pie from Brooklyn Square Pizza in Manalapan (Producer Kristen) loading...

New Jersey may not be considered a top pizza state to outsiders, but Garden State residents claim that many pizza joints here are just as good or better than pizzerias in New York.

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Asbury Park, NJ / Getty Images loading...

Public beaches and access to the water — don't take them for granted. And towns have amplified the appeal by turning the shore into a destination that may deserve a week-long stay.

Pine Barrens

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

The Pinelands cover 22% of New Jersey's land area, enveloping a number of towns. Beyond camping, the tract of open space offers opportunities for canoeing, hiking, hunting, and horseback riding.

Proximity

Canva Canva loading...

Many New Jerseyans are a short drive from New York and/or Pennsylvania.

The weather

moodboard moodboard loading...

Some people hate the idea of year-round warmth and love that New Jersey gets a good balance of all four seasons.

Leaving

Moving in to / out of New Jersey Canva loading...

This response doesn't really fit as an answer to what we asked on Facebook, but it deserves to be mentioned — because it was the most common. These people are just trying to mask the pain that lingers from leaving New Jersey.

