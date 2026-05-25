Welcome to Jersey Summer. And not just any Jersey Summer — the longest one possible.

I define Jersey Summer the way most New Jerseyans do: from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Not meteorological summer, which is June through August — 92 days. Not astronomical summer, which runs from the solstice on June 21 through September 22 — 93 days. Jersey Summer starts when the Shore opens and ends when the kids go back to school. It starts with the smell of sunscreen and ends with the smell of a bonfire.

This year that window opens today — May 25th — and does not close until September 7th. That is 105 days. And that is the longest Jersey Summer can possibly be.

Why 2026 hits the maximum

Memorial Day is always the last Monday in May. Labor Day is always the first Monday in September. That means the window between them can stretch or shrink depending on where those Mondays fall on the calendar.

The shortest possible Jersey Summer — when Memorial Day falls on May 31 and Labor Day falls on September 1 — is 93 days. That is the floor.

The longest possible Jersey Summer — when Memorial Day falls on May 25 and Labor Day falls on September 7 — is 105 days. That is the ceiling.

This year hits the ceiling exactly. May 25th Memorial Day. September 7th Labor Day. 105 days. Maximum Jersey Summer.

Next year in 2027, Memorial Day falls on May 31 and Labor Day on September 6. That is 98 days — a full week shorter than what you have right now. The year after that it starts shrinking further toward the floor.

You will not get another summer this long for years. The calendar handed you something in 2026. Use it.

EJ's canoe | photo by EJ EJ's canoe | photo by EJ loading...

Zero excuses, zero regrets

When a friend says "we gotta get together this summer" — plan it right now. Not next week. Now. Because every Jersey Summer feels infinite in May and somehow disappears by the second week of August when you realize you never made it to that beach town you kept meaning to visit.

Spend more time with your kids. Go on hikes. Paddle the Pinelands. Finally figure out what the pickleball hype is about. Get to the Shore on a Tuesday when it's not crowded. Drive a county road you've never driven. Find a farm stand you didn't know existed. Eat outside as many nights as you possibly can.

Beach. Boardwalk. Barbecue. Pool. Patio. Picnic.

And yes — pickleball too.

At the beach | photo by EJ At the beach | photo by EJ loading...

The Jersey Summer checklist

105 days is enough time to do everything on the list you've been carrying around in your head since last October. The outdoor guide I published this week has every hike, drive, swim spot and Shore guide you need — it is all there waiting for you. The Shore is open. The trails are dry (or will be after this weekend!). The lakes are warming up. The boardwalks are lit.

Jersey Summer 2026 is here. It is the longest it can ever be. The calendar says maximize it.

So do it.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.