With that fake spring with temps in the 80s a few days ago, I got to thinking about the summer season to come! Memorial Day Weekend is less than two months away...and Jersey is counting down and getting ready!

Growing up in Mays Landing, the Jersey Shore wasn't a vacation. It was just Tuesday.

Longport was about 17 miles away. On any given summer day, Mom would load us up and head to Atlantic City, Margate, or Ocean City. We were close enough to be locals, and we knew it. We were not shoobies.

I'll be honest with you though. That word always bothered me, even as a kid who technically had the right to use it. Because the vast majority of people who come down the shore are families. They pack their coolers, they slather on sunscreen, they sit in traffic for two hours, and they have a wonderful day. Growing up in Mays Landing, I watched the extra traffic roll through town every Memorial Day weekend and felt nothing but excitement. Summer was here. The shore economy was humming. Those visitors were welcome.

But there is a subset. There is always a subset. The ones who treat the shore like a consequence-free zone. The ones who would never act this way back home in their own town but somehow feel completely liberated to be inconsiderate, loud, rude, and oblivious the moment they hit the Garden State Parkway southbound.

Those people earned the title. And with shore rentals for summer 2026 booking up fast, consider this their official briefing.

ALSO READ: Teens may no longer need beach tags in some shore towns

OCNJ | photo by EJ OCNJ | photo by EJ loading...

The top 10 unwritten rules of the Jersey Shore

They have been unwritten long enough. Here they are, in print, so nobody can claim they didn't know.

1. The beach has enough room for everyone. Your tent does not. A reasonable umbrella and some chairs. That's all anyone needs. Blocking an entire family's ocean view with a canvas structure the size of a basecamp is not a beach setup. It's a land grab.

2. The boardwalk is not your personal obstacle course. Walk right, pass left, and keep moving. Standing five-wide with your group in the middle of a crowded boardwalk is not relaxing. It's a traffic jam with funnel cake.

3. Know where your teenagers are at night. This one is not negotiable. Shore towns are not babysitters. When teenagers run loose on a boardwalk at midnight without any adult in the zip code who knows where they are, it stops being a family vacation and starts being everyone else's problem.

4. Driving drunk at the shore is still driving drunk. The ocean air does not metabolize alcohol faster. Leave the car alone.

5. Clean up your spot before you leave the beach. The sand is not a trash can. It never was. It never will be.

6. The locals live here all year. Respect their neighborhoods. The rental house is temporary. The neighbors are permanent. Act accordingly after 10 p.m.

7. Beach tags exist. Buy them without the speech. The person selling you the beach tag did not set the price. They're just doing their job on a hot day in the sand.

8. Your music is not everyone's music. Bluetooth speakers are a privilege, not a right. If the family ten feet away can hear every word of your playlist, it's too loud.

9. The water is shared. Surfers, swimmers, kids on boogie boards. Everyone has a right to be out there. No one owns a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean.

10. Leave it the way you found it. This is the whole list, really, condensed into one rule. The shore is not just your vacation spot. It is someone's home, someone's livelihood, and for a lot of us, the place that shaped everything we love about summer in New Jersey.

Why the shore rules matter more than ever in 2026

The people who deserve the shoobie label and the benny label are not the ones who visit. They are the ones who visit and don't care. There is a difference, and most people who come to the Jersey Shore understand it instinctively.

For the ones who don't, now you have it in writing. See you at the beach. Be good out there.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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