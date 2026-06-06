New hot dog spot opens at Margate’s scenic Scott’s Dock
Nothing says “summer” like enjoying a hot dog in the warm weather. Add in the beautiful sights and sounds of the Jersey shore? I can think of few things that are more ideal.
That’s what made a restaurant that just opened in Margate catch my eye.
Dock Dogs in Margate, NJ offers hot dogs with a view
Owners Timothy and Hillary took the opportunity to revitalize the area beside Scott’s Dock (a Margate landmark since 1959) by opening Dock Dogs, planning not only to sell delicious hot dogs but also build community and honor local history.
In addition to their Grand Opening, which took place on June 5, Hillary and Tim have events like live music and kids nights planned all summer long, they told NJ101.5.
Dock Dogs is also available for private parties and events.
Great food. Good views. Unforgettable moments.
The starter menu consists of the Simple Sailor, Robin’s Reuben, First Cast, Captain’s Choice, Marina Melt, Windy Dog, The Sinker, and The Keeper (which is lump crab cake formed into a “dog”). Vegan Impossible Dogs are also available.
All hot dogs are Hebrew National beef dogs served with a side, a pickle, and a pile of kettle chips. A finalized menu will be posted on their site soon.
Food and fun on the bay
Try out the dogs while taking in the salt air and gorgeous views yourself by visiting them at 9211 Amherst Ave. in Margate, NJ.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.