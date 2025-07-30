These are the 4 best beaches in New Jersey
If I went on Insta and asked “hey, what’s your favorite beach town?” Sure I’ll get answers. When it’s something like the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium asking, it seems a bit more official.
Two months ago the organization opened voting to the public asking their favorite beach in each of the four shore counties.
The results were announced recently at the 2025 Favorite Beaches Awards. The event takes place each year and celebrates our coastal gems.
Before I share the results, may I just say as a native New Jerseyan you’re never going to really go wrong at any beach here.
Pick that sweet spot and set up camp, get your tan on while closing your eyes, and the sound of the surf and warmth of the sun on your skin could make you think you’re anywhere.
Basically, a bad day at the beach is better than a good day anywhere else.
The votes were counted and there were clear winners. Let’s take this from north to south, shall we?
Monmouth County’s best beach according to the online voting…
Asbury Park
Not only is the beach a beauty, with nearby Stone Pony and Wonder Bar and the annual Sea. Hear. Now. festival it’s a music lover’s dream.
The best beach in Ocean County was…
Beach Haven
Yes, they beat out Point Pleasant Beach proving they have a gorgeous beach themselves with lots nearby like Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Mr. Tee’s Mini Golf, The Chegg (Chicken or the Egg) and more.
Atlantic County can take pride in…
Margate City
It was voted best in that county. Hey, where else can you bake in the sun and visit a six-story elephant all in the same day?
Ocean City
Ocean City was voted as Cape May County’s favorite beach. One of New Jersey’s few dry towns, Ocean City still works hard to maintain a family atmosphere and the beach here is gorgeous.
“Ocean City, we take pride in being known as a safe, clean, family town,” said Michael Allegretto, a representative of the mayor’s office.
They can take even more pride in receiving enough votes that they were also named the favorite beach in the entire state.
