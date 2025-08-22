🌀 Waved flooded Jersey Shore roads on Thursday evening

🌀 50 people were rescued from 2 restaurants and multiple vehicles

🌀 The rip current risk will stay high on Friday and Saturday

Swimming will remain dangerous at the Jersey Shore for a few more days as Hurricane Erin heads away from the U.S.

Roads down the shore were affected by tidal flooding during high tide Thursday afternoon into the evening. Several water rescues were made on the Black Horse and White Horse pikes, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the high water receded within several hours.

Many went to the beach to get an in-person look at the waves that approached 12 feet at some beaches.

People watch the high tide in Ocean Grove 8/21/25 People watch the high tide in Ocean Grove 8/21/25 (Joe Hewes) loading...

Dozens of rescues in Margate City

Over 50 people were evacuated in Margate as the water rose during high tide. The Margate City Fire Department reports they rescued 16 people and three dogs from six vehicles that became stranded.

Fire Chief Dan Adams told the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show that a mother and her 3-month-old were trapped in one vehicle while another could not open their car door because of the water pressure on the door.

"I cannot stress enough that people need to heed the phrase 'turn around, don't drown.' They need to pay attention and stay out of flood waters. When they see flood water ahead they need to turn around and try a different route," Adams said.

Firefighters also helped 30 people from Sofia restaurant and another four from Tomatoes, both on Amherst Avenue. Adams said that among those rescued was a group celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary. No one was injured and some got a ride home in a rescue truck after their own vehicles became flooded out.

Some areas of the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, which is a low-lying area, were evacuated, police Chief Frederick Spano told NJ.com. There were also some water rescues reported in Sea Isle City. Most roads have reopened as the water subsided.

See below for today's beach restrictions

Hurricane Erin batters the Jersey Shore Hurricane Erin stayed off shore and never made landfall on the Jersey Shore but caused high standing water during high tide on 8/21/25 Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

High water in Long Beach Township 8/21/25 High water in Long Beach Township 8/21/25 (Long Beach Township police) loading...

Weather improves but flood risks remain this weekend

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that while pleasant weather continues this weekend, the rip current may stay high all weekend and high tide will bring more road flooding Friday evening.

Friday evening's high tide cycle will pop above moderate flood stage in spots. Again, there will be water inundation issues on low-lying roads. Ocean high tide is the 7 p.m. hour, with back bays cresting closer to 10 p.m. Tide levels return to normal this weekend.

Waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected on Saturday, while Sunday could bring waves of 2 to 4 feet.

Swimming and beach restrictions for the Jersey Shore (will be updated)

Asbury Park — No swimming is allowed until further notice, according to chief lifeguard Joe Bongiovanni.

Atlantic City - TBA

Avon-by-the-Sea — Red flags are flying all week

Bay Head — No swimming allowed until further notice

Beach Haven — No swimming allowed until further notice. Beaches are open.

Cape May — Double red flags posted. The water is closed for public use and swimming is prohibited.

Harvey Cedars — No swimming until further notice

Island Beach State Park — TBA

Keyport — Small watercraft are not permitted to leave borough docks, according to Mayor Rose P. Araneo.

Long Branch — The city advises to only swim when a lifeguard is present. Inexperienced swimmers are advised to wait until conditions improve

Manasquan — Residents are advised to "stay out of the ocean until deemed safe by beach patrol."

Mantoloking — Double red flags posted. The water is closed for public use and swimming is prohibited.

Margate City — Surfing and kayaking allowed at the individual’s own risk.

North Wildwood — No swimming or surfing until further notice

Ocean City — Lifeguards may restrict swimming either entirely or to shallow water

Ocean Grove — Entire beach closed from late Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Sandy Hook — Swimming is prohibited Friday.

Seaside Heights — TBA

Ship Bottom - No swimming until further notice

Wildwood — No swimming until further notice

