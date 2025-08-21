NJ parents take action against drivers after deadly crash on first day of school

NJ parents take action against drivers after deadly crash on first day of school

Sophia DeTorres (Carla Teehan via GoFundMe)

✅ Sophia DeTorres, 16, was killed in a car crash on the first day of school in 2024

✅ Her brother George suffered serious injuries in the crash

✅ The lawsuit also names the insurance companies for each driver

FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) – The parents of a teen who died in a car crash on the first day of school in 2024 have filed a lawsuit against the driver, who was 17 at the time of the crash.

The three-vehicle crash on Aug. 22, 2024, unfolded at the four-way intersection of Route 617 (Sydney Road), Hogback Road and Lower Landsdown Road in Franklin.

The crash killed Sophia DeTorres, 16, of the Pittstown section.

Sophia, who was entering her senior year at North Hunterdon Regional High School, and her brother George were passengers in the car driven by Mason Dechellis, who was initially charged with these motor vehicle violations: reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign and violating the conditions of a probationary license by having too many passengers.

The motor vehicle charges were dropped in a plea deal, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

Sophia DeTorres (Martin Funeral Home), North Hunterdon High School (North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District)
loading...

Lawsuit: Teen suffered 'great pain' before she died

The girl's parents, George DeTorres Sr. and Noelle Boyd, sued the teen driver and Dakota Marsh, 27, the driver of another vehicle, and their respective insurance companies, Geico and State Farm.

The litigation says that Sophia "was caused to live moments of great pain from the time of the accident up until her death. During that time she suffered greatly and endured much pain and suffering ."

Her brother has suffered "serious and permanent injuries" which has impacted his daily routine.

The lawsuit says that both drivers were operating "carelessly."

Their vehicles were underinsured, according to the lawsuit, plus "severe emotional distress, great pain and suffering of the mind and other emotional and psychological damages" for witnessing the death of his sister. DeTorres and Boyd seek damages, the cost of their lawsuit plus interest.

A month after Sophia's death, the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners amended a resolution to turn the intersection into a four-way stop.. The commissioners also recommended county engineers take steps to make drivers aware of the change, including the purchase of "afety beacons.

Sophia's parents have created an organization in her memory called Sophia's Shining Light, whose mission is to support groups and individuals that "promote inclusivity and care for those who are isolated, overlooked or underserved."

 

