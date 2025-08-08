Funeral and services for NJ couple killed by jealous state trooper as calls for justice mount

Two families dealing with heart-shattering losses are getting ready to honor the memories of a slain couple killed last week in Hunterdon County by a state trooper in a homicidal jealous rage.

The memorial services come as more questions come to light in how police handled events leading up to and beyond the double shooting, with the Hunterdon County prosecutor on Thursday announcing the takeover of the Franklin police department after the governing body suspended its police chief and a sergeant.

Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb

Lauren Semanchik, 33, of the Pittstown section of Franklin, is being mourned as “selfless and compassionate,” naturally talented and geared to her work as a veterinarian.

Tyler Webb, 29, of the Forked River area of Lacey, is being remembered for his balance of “integrity and grit,” always helping others in his work as a mechanic and a volunteer firefighter.

A memorial of flowers, photos and plush animals remains visible outside Long Valley Animal Hospital, Semanchik's workplace, which has remained closed since the young couple was gunned down in Semanchik’s home.

Services set for Pittstown homicide victim Lauren Semanchik

Services for Semanchik

On Saturday, Semanchik’s parents, sisters and other heartbroken relatives, friends and co-workers will say goodbyes at a visitation at Kearns Funeral Home in Whitehouse Station.

“To know her was to love her,” the veterinarian’s obituary read.

Donations were still being made to a GoFundMe account that will ultimately go toward a charity to benefit older pets, in memory of Lauren’s legacy, according to her family.

Services set for Pittstown homicide victim Tyler Webb

Celebration of life for Webb

“Tyler found true happiness in just being with people. Really anyone he came in contact with but especially with his family and friends,” according to an obituary for Webb, who was a mechanic for Berkeley and a volunteer with the Pinewald Pioneers Fire Co.

“He was always helping anyone in need, and through his kindness, he has touched countless lives and brought many groups of strangers together to become friends,” it continued.

A viewing for family and friends was set at Central Regional High School on Monday, Aug. 11.

Services will be at Bayville Fire Department House, located at 645 Atlantic City Blvd. on Tuesday, Aug.12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “All are welcomed,” the obituary noted.

Pittstown woman and Forked River man killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County

Jealous ex brings Jersey summer romance to deadly end

The 33-year-old Semanchik and 29-year-old Webb had been enjoying a summer romance since meeting in late May.

Their happiness was cut short by a jealous state police lieutenant who had dated Semanchik for just several months last year.

He allegedly stalked her in her final hours of life and neighbors reported hearing gunshots the evening of Aug. 1. Semanchik and Webb were found dead the following day.

State Police Lt. Ricardo “Rick” Santos, of South River, was also found dead late Aug. 2, of a self-inflicted gunshot in his Mercedes SUV in a Piscataway park.

NJ couple killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County

The killings followed months of reported harassment by Santos, which left Semanchik in fear for her safety.

Very little has been publicly disclosed about Santos.

He grew up in South River, alongside two siblings.

If a Whitepages internet search is to be believed, it is possible that he was found dead on his 45th birthday.

The New York Post has reported that Santos was implicated in a lawsuit for overusing the State Police overtime system. He was never charged with any wrongdoing.

No major discipline issues have been found on record involving Lt. Santos, who had been providing security details for high-level state officials up until his deadly rampage.

Franklin Police chief suspended over botched double homicide investigation

Mom of victim slams ‘dereliction of duty’ in botched investigation

On Thursday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said it had taken over the Franklin Township Police Department amid “serious concerns” with the Pittstown homicide investigation. Prosecutors, however, did not provide detailed reasons for the oversight.

Franklin Police Chief Timothy Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro were placed on administrative leave by the governing body of the Township of Franklin.

Lauren’s mother, Jennine Semanchik, told NJ Advance Media that “This was dereliction of duty at the utmost level.”

She previously told NJ.com that her daughter had sought assistance from law enforcement about Santos’ harassing and controlling behavior, but could not get help from “anyone.”

“We aren’t backing down — either of our families (and friends). One step in the right direction,” Tyler Webb's sister wrote on Facebook on Thursday, alongside news of the police department oversight.

