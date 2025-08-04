A shocking double homicide in Hunterdon County over the weekend left community members and loved ones of the victims reeling.

By Monday, there were reports that a state trooper who dated one of the victims was the likely suspect and had been found dead of apparent suicide in Middlesex County.

On Saturday at 12:22 p.m., Franklin police responded to an emergency call from a home on Upper Kingtown Road in the Pittstown section.

Officers found 33-year-old local resident Lauren Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb, of the Forked River area of Lacey, who both had been shot and killed.

The victims were mourned on social media as a beloved veterinarian and volunteer firefighter, respectively.

Read More: Edison man charged with murder after double stabbing at NJ home

woman and man killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County

NJ state trooper dated victim, found dead of suicide, reports say

On Saturday, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said that “nothing suggests any danger to the public,” while not publicly naming a suspect.

The New York Times and NJ.com both reported state trooper Ricardo Santos, Semanchik’s ex-boyfriend, had been identified as a likely suspect, before being found dead in a park in Piscataway.

As of Monday morning, no prosecutor's office has yet confirmed Santos' ID or a connection to the Pittstown case.

Pittstown woman killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County

NJ animal hospital closes to mourn slain veterinarian

Long Valley Animal Hospital posted about the unimaginable loss of Semanchik and said it would remain closed through Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share with our clients and community the tragic passing of our beloved Dr. Lauren Semanchik. Not only was Lauren a phenomenal veterinarian, she was one of the kindest souls you could ever encounter and a friend to us all.”

“We ask for patience as our Long Valley Animal Hospital family mourns this devastating loss.”

Forked River man killed in double homicide in Hunterdon County

Volunteer fire fighter company mourns slain member

Pinewald Pioneer Fire Co., which serves the Pinewald section of Berkeley Township, similarly mourned Webb in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart and deepest regret that the Pinewald Pioneer Fire Company announces the untimely passing of Firefighter Tyler Webb," the Sunday post said.

“Tyler served our department with dedication and honor. He held the positions of Chief Engineer, Past Lieutenant, and Past Trustee during his time with the company. His contributions to our company and community will never be forgotten.”

Victims were dating, as ex was obsessive, family says

Semanchik's grieving mother and sister told the New York Times and NJ.com that she had dated Santos for a while last year, and that he had recently been harassing and stalking her.

Semanchik and Webb had only recently started seeing each other, the same reports said.

Santos had previously served in the State Police’s security detail for Gov. Phil Murphy, the New York Times also reported.

Public records show Santos worked for the State Police at least since 2020, with a salary last year of $139,862.

